ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POPE

Pope Francis leads mass for first time in three months

VATICAN CITY - Public return to St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads the Regina Coeli prayer from his window for the first time in three months.

0800GMT - Pope Francis leads Pentecost Mass without public participation

1000GMT - Pope Francis leads Regina Coeli prayer from window to public in St. Peter's Square

