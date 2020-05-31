ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POPE

Pope Francis leads mass for first time in three months
Start: 31 May 2020 09:52 GMT
End: 31 May 2020 10:19 GMT
VATICAN CITY - Public return to St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads the Regina Coeli prayer from his window for the first time in three months.
SCHEDULE
0800GMT - Pope Francis leads Pentecost Mass without public participation
1000GMT - Pope Francis leads Regina Coeli prayer from window to public in St. Peter's Square
