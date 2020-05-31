Domingo 31 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POPE

Por REUTERSMAY 31
29 de Mayo de 2020

Pope Francis leads mass for first time in three months

Start: 31 May 2020 09:52 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 10:19 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Public return to St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads the Regina Coeli prayer from his window for the first time in three months.

SCHEDULE

0800GMT - Pope Francis leads Pentecost Mass without public participation

1000GMT - Pope Francis leads Regina Coeli prayer from window to public in St. Peter's Square

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica

Después de sus errores y de la salida de Estados Unidos, ¿cuál es el futuro de la Organización Mundial de la Salud?

La pandemia de coronavirus hundió a la agencia de la ONU en la peor crisis de sus 72 años de vida. Entre las críticas por las fallas en la fase inicial del brote y el portazo de su mayor aportante, la OMS está ante la disyuntiva de reformarse o profundizar su debilitamiento

Empresarios, comunicadores y académicos detrás del nuevo Frente Nacional Anti AMLO (FRENAAA)

Su objetivo principal es quitar de la presidencia a López Obrador antes del 1 de diciembre de 2020

Orlando Petinatti: “Hoy a los argentinos les han sustraído el grito sagrado de libertad”

El alcalde de Houston anunció el regreso del cuerpo de Floyd a su ciudad natal

Una nueva jornada de protestas y disturbios en al menos 30 ciudades de EEUU por la muerte de Floyd

México podría alcanzar las 30,000 muertes por COVID-19 si se relajan las medidas sanitarias: López-Gatell

El subsecretario aseguró que también se puede proteger la vida durante el desconfinamiento, pero debe hacerse de manera muy cautelosa

Una persona murió en un tiroteo en Indianápolis y la Guardia Nacional fue activada en siete estados por los disturbios en EEUU

Los gendarmes fueron solicitados para asistir a los policías en Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, Colorado, Denver, Kentucky California y el Distrito de Columbia , mientras que las protestas han estallado en al menos 30 ciudades por la muerte de George Floyd

México ya es el séptimo país con más muertes por COVID-19 en el mundo

El territorio Azteca también superó la cifra de contagios reportada en China y dobló la cifra de muertes del país considerado como centro de la epidemia

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

El alcalde ordenó un toque de queda a partir de las 10 de la noche hasta las 6 de la mañana que se repetirá mañana a partir de las 8 de la noche. Quien no cumpla con este toque de queda será arrestado

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19

Con este caso, ya son 21 casos confirmados acumulados en la industria del fútbol profesional mexicano
La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

El aviso de Biden: candidata a vice negra o hispana, se busca

Trump anunció que aplazará la cumbre del G7 e invitará a más países

Los abogados de la familia de George Floyd adelantaron que solicitarán una autopsia independiente

Billie Eilish arremetió contra el movimiento “All Lives Matter”

Empresarios, comunicadores y académicos detrás del nuevo Frente Nacional Anti AMLO (FRENAAA)

México podría alcanzar las 30,000 muertes por COVID-19 si se relajan las medidas sanitarias: López-Gatell

México ya es el séptimo país con más muertes por COVID-19 en el mundo

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19

Paramédicos rindieron homenaje a sus compañeros que fallecieron por COVID-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El Gobierno autorizó más actividades económicas en ocho municipios bonaerenses

Mark Kent: “Lo importante es que todos los países tengan acceso a la vacuna contra el COVID-19”

Gustavo Bordet, gobernador de Entre Ríos: “Hay dirigentes del gobierno anterior que buscan generar una división en la sociedad”

A 70 años de la creación de la CNEA: Roosevelt, Stalin, Perón y la carrera por el poder nuclear

Julio Garro: “Es un error gravísimo hablar de candidaturas en medio de una pandemia”

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

Después de sus errores y de la salida de Estados Unidos, ¿cuál es el futuro de la Organización Mundial de la Salud?

Empresarios, comunicadores y académicos detrás del nuevo Frente Nacional Anti AMLO (FRENAAA)

Orlando Petinatti: “Hoy a los argentinos les han sustraído el grito sagrado de libertad”

El coronavirus cambia para siempre la industria de la moda: Gucci abandona el concepto de temporadas

Verónica Llinás: “Esta pandemia nos enfrenta a nuestra propia moral"

Billie Eilish arremetió contra el movimiento “All Lives Matter”

Julieta Prandi, tras su conflictivo divorcio: “El juez me restituyó la casa y la encontré devastada”

El periodista Ignacio González Prieto sufrió un violento asalto

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19

El particular ritual de ingreso y por qué Ginóbili todavía no puede ser elegido: los secretos del Salón de la Fama del básquet

Juan Carlos Osorio responsabilizó a los jugadores mexicanos por no llegar al quinto partido en el Mundial 2018

Luchador Matemático II es hospitalizado tras presentar complicaciones por COVID-19

Billy Álvarez firmó 57 facturas falsas relacionadas con empresas fantasma: abogado de la Cooperativa Cruz Azul

