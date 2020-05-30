ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

Second attempt of SpaceX launching manned mission to ISS

Start: 30 May 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station. The first launch attempt was scrubbed because of bad weather.

NASA TV (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO)

SCHEDULE:

TBA GMT - Live views of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for the Crew Dragon DM-2 launch to the International Space Station

1500GMT (30/5) - NASA TV launch coverage of the SpaceX/DM-2 Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station

1922GMT (30/5) - launch scheduled

2230GMT (30/5) - post-launch news conference

1429GMT (31/5) - Docking

1645GMT(31/5) - hatch opening

1715GMT(31/5) - crew welcoming event

1915GMT (31/5) - Post-docking briefing

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON WEATHER.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com