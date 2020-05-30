ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

Second attempt of SpaceX launching manned mission to ISS
Start: 30 May 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station. The first launch attempt was scrubbed because of bad weather.
SCHEDULE:
TBA GMT - Live views of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for the Crew Dragon DM-2 launch to the International Space Station
1500GMT (30/5) - NASA TV launch coverage of the SpaceX/DM-2 Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station
1922GMT (30/5) - launch scheduled
2230GMT (30/5) - post-launch news conference
1429GMT (31/5) - Docking
1645GMT(31/5) - hatch opening
1715GMT(31/5) - crew welcoming event
1915GMT (31/5) - Post-docking briefing
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON WEATHER.
