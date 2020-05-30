Sábado 30 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

Por REUTERSMAY 30
30 de Mayo de 2020

Second attempt of SpaceX launching manned mission to ISS

Start: 30 May 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station. The first launch attempt was scrubbed because of bad weather.

NASA TV (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO)

SCHEDULE:

TBA GMT - Live views of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for the Crew Dragon DM-2 launch to the International Space Station

1500GMT (30/5) - NASA TV launch coverage of the SpaceX/DM-2 Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station

1922GMT (30/5) - launch scheduled

2230GMT (30/5) - post-launch news conference

1429GMT (31/5) - Docking

1645GMT(31/5) - hatch opening

1715GMT(31/5) - crew welcoming event

1915GMT (31/5) - Post-docking briefing

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON WEATHER.

Detienen a “El Freddy” en Ciudad Juárez, ligado con el ataque a escoltas del gobernador de Chihuahua

EEUU advirtió a gobiernos y empresas para que no ayuden a envíos de combustible de Irán a Venezuela: “Sería una transacción muy peligrosa”

“Hemos alertado a los puertos en el camino" entre Teherán y Caracas, dijo el funcionario Elliott Abrams

Donald Trump dijo que habló con familiares de George Floyd en Minneapolis

El golpe de suerte que abrió de manera inesperada la carrera de estas estrellas de Hollywood

Estar en el lugar y momento precisos les permitió convertirse en las figuras que son hoy

¿Cuál es el saldo real de la pandemia en el mundo?: los decesos por coronavirus vs las otras causas de muerte

Alrededor de 56 millones de personas fallecen cada año en todo el planeta. Algunas por su propia mano o por las de otros, pero la gran mayoría por enfermedades. A este último grupo se sumaron este año los decesos por Covid-19 que mantienen en vilo al mundo

No tenemos ánimos separatistas: gobernadores de 7 estados se pronuncian contra el regreso a la nueva normalidad

Los mandatarios se reunieron para establecer puntos de acuerdo en la creación de sus propias estrategias regionales para iniciar con la reactivación socio-económica

Una camisa con sangre llevó a la detención del primo de Diana, acusado de su feminicidio

De acuerdo al fiscal de Nayarit, Víctor Emmanuel "N", tiene un perfil sicótico con odio dirigido a las mujeres, lo que sumado a sus conocimientos en criminalística pudieron llevarlo a convertirse en un asesino serial

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

Para el presidente encargado de Venezuela, la acción por parte del régimen surge como respuesta a las acciones emprendidas por el gobierno interino para evitar que Inglaterra le entregue oro venezolano a quienes usurpan el poder

El otro lado del Indio Daniel Vega, ex arquero de River: su perfil político y la relación con la comunidad aborígen de Neuquén

El ex arquero del Millonario, que actualmente se desempeña en San José Earthquakes, busca romper con el estereotipo del futbolista: “La gente piensa que somos todos millonarios o que vivimos con un bolso Louis Vouitton en el brazo, y no es así”

Rodolfo Cardoso, el futbolista argentino adoptado por Alemania: “La Bundesliga le ha mostrado al mundo que se puede volver a la normalidad”

El ‘Pelusa’ llegó a tierras germanas a fines de los ’80 y nunca se fue. Actualmente trabaja como entrenador en las juveniles del Hamburgo, club en el que se retiró en 2004. En diálogo con Infobae, habló sobre la importancia de la reanudación del torneo, la cultura del jugador alemán y el trabajo que hace en las canteras

El delincuente que era maestro internacional de ajedrez: jugó en equipo con Bobby Fischer y estuvo preso en Alcatraz con Al Capone

Norman Whitaker fue un gran protagonista del juego en las primeras décadas del siglo XX, pero empañó su vida y carrera con sus atrocidades en el mundo del hampa. Llegó a vencer al cubano Capablanca

Puños de oro: Canelo Álvarez está entre los 30 atletas mejor pagados del mundo en 2020

El boxeador jalisciense ha recibido USD 37 millones en ganancias en los últimos 12 meses, entre salarios y patrocinios
Cristina Pérez, conmovida hasta las lágrimas al escuchar el testimonio de un paciente con coronavirus antes de morir

La conductora de “Telefe Noticias” no pudo evitar las lágrimas tras ver el video, grabado en un centro médico

Ferrari, Porsche y hasta un ATV: Maluma mostró su colección de autos

El cantante colombiano es fanático de la ropa, los relojes y también de los vehículos. En sus redes sociales suele compartir imágenes de sus coches con sus seguidores

Convocaron para este sábado a una “Caravana por la Libertad” en varias ciudades para protestar contra la cuarentena

Por redes sociales llamaron a movilizarse en auto por distintas avenidas a partir de las 17. En la Ciudad de Buenos Aires convocaron a comerciantes y dueños de Pymes afectados por el aislamiento a concentrarse en el Obelisco

En Tucumán, la nueva ley antimotochorros introduce con un cambio clave: estará prohibido que dos adultos viajen en una moto

La medida fue sancionada por la Legislatura y fija varias restricciones para los usuarios de este medio de transporte. Fuerte rechazo de la oposición

Unos 300 intelectuales, científicos y periodistas aseguran que la Argentina vive “una infectadura"

Sebreli, Kovadloff, Brandoni, Tonelli y Liliana De Riz, junto a Sandra Pitta y otros investigadores del CONICET y de distintas universidades del país, firmaron un duro documento contra el Gobierno titulado “La democracia está en peligro”

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Las sanciones de Estados Unidos impidieron dos entregas de petróleo iraní a Venezuela

La Justicia británica aplazó su decisión sobre el oro de Venezuela hasta aclarar quién es la autoridad legítima del país

ACNUR manifestó su preocupación por un empeoramiento de la situación de los migrantes venezolanos durante el invierno

Disturbios en varias ciudades de Estados Unidos durante las protestas en por la muerte de George Floyd

Las fotos de los disturbios en Estados Unidos en otra jornada de violencia por la muerte de George Floyd

Nuevos incidentes por la muerte de George Floyd: manifestantes incendiaron un auto de policía frente a la sede de la CNN en Atlanta

Estados Unidos registró 1.225 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Detienen a “El Freddy” en Ciudad Juárez, ligado con el ataque a escoltas del gobernador de Chihuahua

El golpe de suerte que abrió de manera inesperada la carrera de estas estrellas de Hollywood

No tenemos ánimos separatistas: gobernadores de 7 estados se pronuncian contra el regreso a la nueva normalidad

Una camisa con sangre llevó a la detención del primo de Diana, acusado de su feminicidio

Puños de oro: Canelo Álvarez está entre los 30 atletas mejor pagados del mundo en 2020

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Coronavirus: cómo seguir aprendiendo robótica y electrónica en la virtualidad

Ovnis en Argentina: la insólita historia detrás del pedido oficial a la policía para que entregue pruebas sobre el fenómeno

¿Hay vida extraterrestre?: la categórica respuesta de un astrofísico jesuita que colaboró con la NASA

Diario de la guerra de Malvinas: la batalla en Darwin y el general que dirigió a sus hombres desde una oficina

“¡Vamos a conocer a nuestro bebé!”: la emoción de las familias argentinas que viajaron a Ucrania para buscar a sus hijos

Detienen a “El Freddy” en Ciudad Juárez, ligado con el ataque a escoltas del gobernador de Chihuahua

EEUU advirtió a gobiernos y empresas para que no ayuden a envíos de combustible de Irán a Venezuela: “Sería una transacción muy peligrosa”

Donald Trump dijo que habló con familiares de George Floyd en Minneapolis

Recomiendan que los pacientes de coronavirus sigan tomando anticoagulantes aún después de recibir el alta

Los casos asintomáticos de coronavirus podrían ser muchos más de los que se creen

El golpe de suerte que abrió de manera inesperada la carrera de estas estrellas de Hollywood

Rafa Ferro: “Antes estaba demasiado encerrado; ahora voy a salir con más fuerza a celebrar la amistad, el asadito, el vino compartido”

El mensaje de Sarah Ferguson en el que hubiera sido el día de la boda de la princesa Beatriz

Ricardo Darín: “Muchos deben estar contentos porque Susana tuvo un accidente”

Tras los ocurrido con George Floyd, Kylie Jenner expresó que quiere un mejor futuro para su hija

El otro lado del Indio Daniel Vega, ex arquero de River: su perfil político y la relación con la comunidad aborígen de Neuquén

Rodolfo Cardoso, el futbolista argentino adoptado por Alemania: “La Bundesliga le ha mostrado al mundo que se puede volver a la normalidad”

El delincuente que era maestro internacional de ajedrez: jugó en equipo con Bobby Fischer y estuvo preso en Alcatraz con Al Capone

Puños de oro: Canelo Álvarez está entre los 30 atletas mejor pagados del mundo en 2020

Liga MX: el torneo Apertura 2020 ya tendría fecha de inicio

