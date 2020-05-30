ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protests against police killing rage in U.S. cities

Start: 30 May 2020 21:55 GMT

End: 30 May 2020 22:55 GMT

----EDITORS PLEASE NOTE EVENT WILL SWITCH TO VIEWS OF DIFFERENT CITIES. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR TIME CODES--

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - Protesters take to the streets of New York City to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd.

SCHEDULE:

2155-2220GMT - NEW YORK CITY

2220GMT - LOS ANGELES

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com