Sábado 30 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSMAY 30
30 de Mayo de 2020

Protests against police killing rage in U.S. cities

Start: 30 May 2020 21:55 GMT

End: 30 May 2020 22:55 GMT

----EDITORS PLEASE NOTE EVENT WILL SWITCH TO VIEWS OF DIFFERENT CITIES. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR TIME CODES--

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - Protesters take to the streets of New York City to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd.

SCHEDULE:

2155-2220GMT - NEW YORK CITY

2220GMT - LOS ANGELES

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

Los ‘coyotes’ no cuentan con instalaciones y por lo tanto tampoco están apegados a la legalidad ni tienen un contrato reglamentado ante la Profeco

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

El presidente Donald Trump dijo sentirse seguro en todo momento, pues observaba con detalle el trabajo de los oficiales del Servicio Secreto

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Los empleadores tendrán la responsabilidad de establecer lineamientos, protocolos o reglas para evitar contagios

Chile se acerca a los 1.000 muertos y 100.000 contagios de coronavirus

Chile se acerca a los 1.000 muertos y 100.000 contagios de coronavirus

En las últimas 24 horas se confirmaron 4.220 casos positivos y 53 decesos. La región Metropolitana, a la que pertenece Santiago, se mantiene como el epicentro de la pandemia

El FMI le otorgó una línea de crédito a Chile por USD 23.930 millones en medio de la pandemia del coronavirus

El FMI le otorgó una línea de crédito a Chile por USD 23.930 millones en medio de la pandemia del coronavirus

Creada para ayudar a proteger contra choques externos a los países que tienen marcos de política muy sólidos y una trayectoria de muy buen desempeño económico, la línea permite el acceso a recursos por adelantado sin condiciones posteriores

Beyoncé pidió a sus fans luchar contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd

Beyoncé pidió a sus fans luchar contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd

La cantante los dirigió a su página web para que firmen peticiones que exigen que se presenten cargos en contra de los policías con malas practicas

Qué es el Síndrome Inflamatorio Pediátrico, la nueva enfermedad asociada al coronavirus

Qué es el Síndrome Inflamatorio Pediátrico, la nueva enfermedad asociada al coronavirus

Fiebre superior a los 38 grados centígrados, dolor muscular y abdominal, urticaria, ojos enrojecidos, pies y manos inflamados, llagas en la lengua y labios agrietados son algunos de los síntomas que, también, presenta la enfermedad de Kawasaki

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

El actor protagoniza junto a Luisana Lopilato la primera película original de Netflix producida en la Argentina, basada en una novela de Florencia Etcheves

Ya hay más de 6 millones de casos de coronavirus en el mundo

Ya hay más de 6 millones de casos de coronavirus en el mundo

Dos tercios de los infectados se reparten entre Europa y Estados Unidos. Unas 367.356 personas murieron por la enfermedad y Brasil se convirtió en el cuarto país con más fallecidos

La historia detrás del dinosaurio de juguete que viaja junto a los astronautas de SpaceX

La historia detrás del dinosaurio de juguete que viaja junto a los astronautas de SpaceX

MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Las sanciones de Estados Unidos impidieron dos entregas de petróleo iraní a Venezuela

Las sanciones de Estados Unidos impidieron dos entregas de petróleo iraní a Venezuela

La Justicia británica aplazó su decisión sobre el oro de Venezuela hasta aclarar quién es la autoridad legítima del país

La Justicia británica aplazó su decisión sobre el oro de Venezuela hasta aclarar quién es la autoridad legítima del país

ACNUR manifestó su preocupación por un empeoramiento de la situación de los migrantes venezolanos durante el invierno

ACNUR manifestó su preocupación por un empeoramiento de la situación de los migrantes venezolanos durante el invierno

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

La historia detrás del dinosaurio de juguete que viaja junto a los astronautas de SpaceX

La historia detrás del dinosaurio de juguete que viaja junto a los astronautas de SpaceX

Donald Trump presenció el histórico lanzamiento de la nave de SpaceX: “Nadie hace esto como nosotros”

Donald Trump presenció el histórico lanzamiento de la nave de SpaceX: “Nadie hace esto como nosotros”

Un grupo de encapuchados saqueó una tienda de Louis Vuitton en Portland en medio de las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Un grupo de encapuchados saqueó una tienda de Louis Vuitton en Portland en medio de las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Minnesota movilizó por primera vez en la historia a toda su Guardia Nacional para contener los disturbios tras la muerte de George Floyd

Minnesota movilizó por primera vez en la historia a toda su Guardia Nacional para contener los disturbios tras la muerte de George Floyd

Donald Trump dijo que se sintió seguro mientras se desarrollaban las protestas frente a la Casa Blanca por la muerte de George Floyd

Donald Trump dijo que se sintió seguro mientras se desarrollaban las protestas frente a la Casa Blanca por la muerte de George Floyd

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Qué es el Síndrome Inflamatorio Pediátrico, la nueva enfermedad asociada al coronavirus

Qué es el Síndrome Inflamatorio Pediátrico, la nueva enfermedad asociada al coronavirus

El amor duradero

El amor duradero

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las aéreas internacionales buscan que Argentina permita el reinicio de vuelos antes de septiembre

Las aéreas internacionales buscan que Argentina permita el reinicio de vuelos antes de septiembre

Fotos: protestas en todo el país en rechazo a la cuarentena

Fotos: protestas en todo el país en rechazo a la cuarentena

Coronavirus en Argentina: protestas y movilizaciones en el Obelisco y en distintos puntos del país contra la cuarentena

Coronavirus en Argentina: protestas y movilizaciones en el Obelisco y en distintos puntos del país contra la cuarentena

Coronavirus en Argentina: el Gobierno anunció que volverá a pagar el Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia de $10.000

Coronavirus en Argentina: el Gobierno anunció que volverá a pagar el Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia de $10.000

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

logo-infobae-america

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

logo-teleshow

Confesiones de cuarentena: Mica Tinelli y Lisandro López respondieron preguntas sobre la intimidad de la pareja

Confesiones de cuarentena: Mica Tinelli y Lisandro López respondieron preguntas sobre la intimidad de la pareja

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

Lali Espósito viajó a Madrid en plena cuarentena: deberá cumplir 14 días de aislamiento preventivo

Lali Espósito viajó a Madrid en plena cuarentena: deberá cumplir 14 días de aislamiento preventivo

“Hay que pasar página y respetar las fobias de los demás”: la contundente respuesta de Danna Paola a las críticas que recibió de “Cepillín”

“Hay que pasar página y respetar las fobias de los demás”: la contundente respuesta de Danna Paola a las críticas que recibió de “Cepillín”

Internaron a Charly García en el IADT, con 38 grados de fiebre y dolores corporales

Internaron a Charly García en el IADT, con 38 grados de fiebre y dolores corporales

logo-deportes

Jaguares podría quedar afuera del Super Rugby en el 2021

Jaguares podría quedar afuera del Super Rugby en el 2021

Un ex futbolista del Villarreal reveló detalles de la personalidad y salida de Riquelme del club

Un ex futbolista del Villarreal reveló detalles de la personalidad y salida de Riquelme del club

Histórico mensaje en conjunto de Nike y Adidas contra el racismo en medio de las protestas en Estados Unidos

Histórico mensaje en conjunto de Nike y Adidas contra el racismo en medio de las protestas en Estados Unidos

“Durante mucho tiempo no supe que ser gay era una posibilidad”: la desgarradora carta de un reconocido deportista francés

“Durante mucho tiempo no supe que ser gay era una posibilidad”: la desgarradora carta de un reconocido deportista francés

La denuncia de un ex compañero de Michael Jordan sobre una histórica pelea en un entrenamiento: “Yo tengo otra versión”

La denuncia de un ex compañero de Michael Jordan sobre una histórica pelea en un entrenamiento: “Yo tengo otra versión”