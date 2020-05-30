ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/DC-PROTEST

Crowds gather near White House to protest Floyd death
Start: 30 May 2020 20:08 GMT
End: 30 May 2020 20:56 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - People gather near the White House to protest police violence and the death of an unarmed black man who was killed as he was pinned down by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Dicho semáforo se rige por cuatro indicadores que son: frecuencia de casos, tendencia hospitalaria, porcentaje de ocupación hospitalaria y detección de casos nuevos
MAS NOTICIAS