Sábado 30 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/DC-PROTEST

Por REUTERSMAY 30
30 de Mayo de 2020

Crowds gather near White House to protest Floyd death

Start: 30 May 2020 20:08 GMT

End: 30 May 2020 20:56 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - People gather near the White House to protest police violence and the death of an unarmed black man who was killed as he was pinned down by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las mejores fotos del histórico lanzamiento al espacio de la nave de SpaceX

Aún en medio de la pandemia, miles de personas se reunieron para ver el despegue

El amor duradero

El circuito del apego se va construyendo cuandocomenzamos a conocemos realmente con la otra persona, cuando comenzamos a confiar, asentirnos seguros, y a tener una sensación de unión con el otro

Donald Trump presenció el histórico lanzamiento de la nave de SpaceX: “Nadie hace esto como nosotros”

Un ex futbolista del Villarreal reveló detalles de la personalidad y salida de Riquelme del club

Fue referente del Submarino Amarillo y compartió sus pareceres sobre el ídolo argentino

Lali Espósito viajó a Madrid en plena cuarentena: deberá cumplir 14 días de aislamiento preventivo

A una semana de que Susana Giménez se viera envuelta en una polémica por volar a Uruguay, la cantante arribó a España. Aunque el motivo es muy distinto al que esgrimió la diva

UNAM propone plan de reapertura económica para alcaldías de la CDMX basada en su industria

La proposición está dirigida hacia actividades que reduzcan los riesgos de contagio de COVID-19

Gobernadores de siete estados rechazaron el semáforo epidemiológico: “pareciera que tiene el propósito de responsabilizar a las entidades”

Dicho semáforo se rige por cuatro indicadores que son: frecuencia de casos, tendencia hospitalaria, porcentaje de ocupación hospitalaria y detección de casos nuevos

Diez policías desaparecieron en Jalisco: las camionetas donde viajaban son el único rastro que hay de ellos

Los afectivos que estaban asignados a una comisión, viajaban en cuatro unidades oficiales, pero sin rótulos, cuando dejaron de tener comunicación con sus superiores

Histórico mensaje en conjunto de Nike y Adidas contra el racismo en medio de las protestas en Estados Unidos

“Seamos todos partes del cambio”, propuso la marca norteamericana para concientizar sobre los casos de racismo y la empresa alemana se unió en una acción combinada inédita

“Hay que pasar página y respetar las fobias de los demás”: la contundente respuesta de Danna Paola a las críticas que recibió de “Cepillín”

La joven reiteró que siente mucho respeto por el cómico mexicano

“Durante mucho tiempo no supe que ser gay era una posibilidad”: la desgarradora carta de un reconocido deportista francés

El atleta habló públicamente de su homosexualidad y recordó los difíciles momentos que atravesó en su infancia y adolescencia

La denuncia de un ex compañero de Michael Jordan sobre una histórica pelea en un entrenamiento: “Yo tengo otra versión”

Steve Kerr, quien participó de un violento cruce con MJ, contó su versión de lo ocurrido
