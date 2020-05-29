ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/GOVERNOR--NEW START TIME

Minnesota governor holds a news conference

Start: 29 May 2020 15:30 GMT

End: 29 May 2020 16:00 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz holds a news conference following violent protests over the death of George Floyd on Monday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com