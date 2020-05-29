Viernes 29 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/ --UPDATED INFORMATION--

Por REUTERSMAY 29
29 de Mayo de 2020

Aftermath of fires in city near Minneapolis

Start: 29 May 2020 10:45 GMT

End: 29 May 2020 12:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY--

ST PAUL AND MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES - Aftermath of fires following protests over racially charged killing by police.

1045GMT - St Paul

1049GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct

1052GMT - St Paul

1056GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct

1113GMT - St Paul

1116GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct

1117GMT - St Paul

1120GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct

1121GMT - St Paul

1127GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct

1145GMT - St Paul (MUTE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tras dos meses sin restos de comida de los restaurantes, las ratas pueden estar más agresivas

El Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) de los Estados Unidos emitió una advertencia luego del aumento de las denuncias sobre presencia de roedores y de la demanda de exterminadores

El momento en que arrestan en vivo a un reportero de CNN que cubría las protestas en Minneapolis

Omar Jimenez estaba relatando los violentos sucesos ocurridos en la madrugada del viernes, en el marco del estallido que desató la muerte de George Floyd, cuando los policías le sacaron el micrófono, lo esposaron y se lo llevaron detenido

Donald Trump, sobre los disturbios en Minneapolis: “Cuando comienza el saqueo, comienza el tiroteo”

El presidente de los Estados Unidos lanzó una advertencia a los manifestantes que protestan por la muerte de un hombre afroamericano a manos de la policía. La red social Twitter amonestó el mensaje

México podría perder el grado de inversión en 2022, de acuerdo con JP Morgan

Aseguraron que el país podría caer en la etiqueta de “ángel caído” si no se aplican las políticas económicas correctas

Así respondieron científicos a AMLO por tacharlos de corruptos y recortar el 75% del presupuesto de investigación

Aseguraron que en el gobierno de López Obrador se han quitado a buenos especialistas para colocar a personas que no están capacitadas

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica

La industria automotriz en México podría perder el 20% de sus empleos ante el descenso de la demanda de vehículos

Este sector generaba un estimado de 980 mil empleos directos antes de la pandemia

Twitter amonestó un tuit de Trump sobre las protestas de Minneapolis por considerar que “glorifica la violencia”

La sanción consistió en ocultarlo a los usuarios, que pueden acceder de todas formas a él tras aceptar la advertencia de la red social

Twitter refutó el mensaje de un vocero chino sobre el origen del coronavirus

El tuit publicado por el funcionario Zhao Lijian dice que el COVID-19 “podría haber sido el ejército estadounidense quien llevase la epidemia a Wuhan”. Cuál fue la medida de la red social

Detuvieron a representante de Movimiento Ciudadano por violencia intrafamiliar

Elementos de la policía municipal acudieron al auxilio de una mujer que denunciaba escuchar a otra ser golpeada dentro de una camioneta deportiva negra

Qué dice el decreto firmado por Trump que limita las protecciones de las redes sociales

El mandatario estadounidense consideró que Twitter y otras plataformas han demostrado tener un “poder sin control para censurar, restringir o editar” los contenidos que publican

“Demostraremos que las acusaciones son falsas”, aseguró el vocero de Cooperativa Cruz Azul por señalamientos de lavado de dinero

Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez Cuevas, Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas y Víctor Manuel Garcés por presunto lavado de dinero
Por qué la devaluación es la única opción de financiamiento para el Tesoro

Cómo es el mecanismo de la autoridad monetaria para determinar el monto de giros de pesos al Sector Público Nacional por sobre lo habilitado por la Carta Orgánica del BCRA

Los impensados dardos de Teo Gutiérrez a Marcelo Gallardo

El colombiano sorprendió al hablar sobre el entrenador de River y enviarle una chicana

Día Mundial de la Hamburguesa: los secretos de los mejores chefs para hacerla en casa

Mucho más que una comida rápida, la hamburguesa tiene tantas variantes como comensales, y las opciones saludables también tienen espacio

Coronavirus en la Argentina: qué rubros de la economía tendrán una recuperación más rápida después de la pandemia

Según un informe que la consultora Abeceb habrá un crecimiento en la demanda de alimentos y artículos del hogar y muebles mayor que el que se esperaba antes de la cuarentena. Y caerá fuertemente para el sector de recreación.

Así salvó su vida uno de los barras más temibles de Boca: un sicario vestido de policía intentó matarlo en la puerta de su casa

Marcelo Aravena, con prisión domiciliaria en su casa de Lomas de Zamora, abrió la puerta pensando que se trataba de un control penitenciario: las tres hipótesis que maneja la Justicia

Un médico venezolano que enfermó de coronavirus describió el calvario que pasan los pacientes en los hospitales del país

Un diputado venezolano exiliado en Argentina le respondió a Dady Brieva por sus comentarios sobre el país caribeño

Mike Pompeo: “Cada día que Maduro permanece en el poder es otro en el que las necesidades del pueblo son desatendidas”

El líder del supuesto golpe contra Nicolás Maduro utilizó el avión de un magnate vinculado al chavismo que estuvo preso en EEUU

Luego del fallo del Tribunal Supremo chavista, la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela ratificó a Juan Guaidó como líder de la Cámara

Twitter amonestó un tuit de Trump sobre las protestas de Minneapolis por considerar que “glorifica la violencia”

Qué dice el decreto firmado por Trump que limita las protecciones de las redes sociales

EEUU presentó cargos contra 28 norcoreanos y 5 chinos por el delito de blanqueo de capitales

La ciudad de Nueva York anunció la fase uno de su reapertura y el alcalde detalló cuál será su alcance

Furia en Minneapolis por la muerte de George Floyd: manifestantes prendieron fuego a una estación de policía

México podría perder el grado de inversión en 2022, de acuerdo con JP Morgan

Así respondieron científicos a AMLO por tacharlos de corruptos y recortar el 75% del presupuesto de investigación

La industria automotriz en México podría perder el 20% de sus empleos ante el descenso de la demanda de vehículos

Detuvieron a representante de Movimiento Ciudadano por violencia intrafamiliar

“Demostraremos que las acusaciones son falsas”, aseguró el vocero de Cooperativa Cruz Azul por señalamientos de lavado de dinero

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Once futbolistas colombianos varados en Bolivia lograron regresar a su país, pero no pudieron subirse al avión otros contagiados con coronavirus

Desde mañana rige el nuevo permiso para circular: cómo tramitarlo, paso a paso

El Gobierno autorizó la reapertura de las agencias de Lotería en la provincia de Buenos Aires

El embajador de Japón en la Argentina: "El desafío es cómo reactivar la economía mientras contenemos otra posible oleada de la pandemia“

El Ministerio Público Fiscal de CABA aprobó el protocolo para tramitar las causas de manera remota

Un comerciante recibió un tiro en la cara cuando revisaba un secarropas abandonado

Tras dos meses sin restos de comida de los restaurantes, las ratas pueden estar más agresivas

Se confirmó que el COVID-19 también afecta al hígado, además de los pulmones

El momento en que arrestan en vivo a un reportero de CNN que cubría las protestas en Minneapolis

Donald Trump, sobre los disturbios en Minneapolis: “Cuando comienza el saqueo, comienza el tiroteo”

México podría perder el grado de inversión en 2022, de acuerdo con JP Morgan

En plena pandemia, Ricky Martín lanzó su producción “Pausa” que incluye seis temas con la colaboración de Sting, Residente y Bad Bunny

Mariana Fabbiani y el desafío de estrenar un programa de entretenimiento en cuarentena: “La gente se anotó para viajar y hoy su sueño es pagar deudas"

Así es como Lady Gaga promociona su nuevo material en tiempos de COVID-19

El mensaje de los famosos tras la muerte de Gustavo Guillén

A los 57 años, murió Gustavo Guillén

Un equipo de la Superliga quiere contratar al Mono Burgos

Liga Mexicana de Béisbol ya tiene fechas definidas para la Temporada 2020

Las mejores y menos conocidas anécdotas de la Generación Dorada

Alegría, ira, tristeza y esperanza: la canción de las emociones que compuso Meliza Blanco para atravesar la pandemia

Salida de Monarcas dejaría pérdidas por 4, 500 millones de pesos y afectaría a 9,000 fuentes de empleo en Michoacán