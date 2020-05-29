ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/ --UPDATED INFORMATION

Aftermath of fires in city near Minneapolis
Start: 29 May 2020 10:45 GMT
End: 29 May 2020 12:00 GMT
--PLEASE NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY--
ST PAUL AND MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES - Aftermath of fires following protests over racially charged killing by police.
1045GMT - St Paul
1049GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct
1052GMT - St Paul
1056GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct
1113GMT - St Paul
1116GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct
1117GMT - St Paul
1120GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct
1121GMT - St Paul
1127GMT - Minneapolis, 3rd Precinct
1145GMT - St Paul (MUTE)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com