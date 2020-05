ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/AERIALS

Protesters in Minneapolis march over George Floyd killing

Start: 28 May 2020 23:18 GMT

End: 29 May 2020 12:00 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - Protesters march through Minneapolis to express anger over the death of George Floyd, a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com