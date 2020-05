ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4008-HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LEGISLATION-SCUFFLE

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Start: 28 May 2020 03:55 GMT

End: 28 May 2020 03:56 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Brawls erupt in Hong Kong's Legislative Council as two pro-democracy lawmaker are removed from the chamber after debating a bill that would make disrespect of China's national anthem a criminal offense.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "STAND NEWS"

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "STAND NEWS"

Source: STAND NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com