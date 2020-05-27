ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

SpaceX launches U.S. manned mission to space station

Start: 27 May 2020 16:21 GMT

End: 28 May 2020 19:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT (27/05) - Live views of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for the Crew Dragon DM-2 launch to the International Space Station

1615GMT (27/05) - NASA TV launch coverage of the SpaceX/DM-2 Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station

2033GMT (27/05) - launch scheduled

2200GMT (27/05) - post-launch news conference

1539GMT (28/05) - Docking

1755GMT (28/05) - hatch opening

1825GMT (28/05) - crew event

PLEASE NOTE:

- NASA ADVISE THAT THERE WILL BE CONTINUOUS LIVE COVERAGE FROM LAUNCH ON MAY 27 TO ARRIVAL AT THE ISS ON MAY 28.

- TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com