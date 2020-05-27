Miércoles 27 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

Por REUTERSMAY 27
27 de Mayo de 2020

SpaceX launches U.S. manned mission to space station

Start: 27 May 2020 16:21 GMT

End: 28 May 2020 19:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT (27/05) - Live views of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for the Crew Dragon DM-2 launch to the International Space Station

1615GMT (27/05) - NASA TV launch coverage of the SpaceX/DM-2 Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station

2033GMT (27/05) - launch scheduled

2200GMT (27/05) - post-launch news conference

1539GMT (28/05) - Docking

1755GMT (28/05) - hatch opening

1825GMT (28/05) - crew event

PLEASE NOTE:

- NASA ADVISE THAT THERE WILL BE CONTINUOUS LIVE COVERAGE FROM LAUNCH ON MAY 27 TO ARRIVAL AT THE ISS ON MAY 28.

- TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso, la primera chilena en obtener un doctorado en astrofísica

Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso, la primera chilena en obtener un doctorado en astrofísica

Google la homenajeó hoy con un doodle, en su natalicio número 95. Fue también la primera mujer en integrarse a la Academia Chilena de Ciencias, en 1967.

Su afición al golf y los malos rendimientos en el campo: Gareth Bale se defendió de las críticas de los fanáticos del Real Madrid

Su afición al golf y los malos rendimientos en el campo: Gareth Bale se defendió de las críticas de los fanáticos del Real Madrid

El delantero galés aseguró que los aficionados deberían “tratar de ayudar” en vez de abuchear y criticar al futbolista

López Obrador rechazó megadeudas de estados como Jalisco y pidió eliminar “lujos”

López Obrador rechazó megadeudas de estados como Jalisco y pidió eliminar “lujos”

El presidente de México anunció el reparto de un fondo de 60.000 millones de pesos para estabilizar presupuestos estatales que empezará a repartirse por parte de la Secretaría de Hacienda

Elektra de Salinas Pliego registró una caída del 97% en su utilidad neta

Elektra de Salinas Pliego registró una caída del 97% en su utilidad neta

En tanto, reportó ingresos por 31,164 millones de pesos en el mismo periodo

Después del día más mortal del coronavirus en México: AMLO aseguró que el incremento en la cifra obedece a “un ajuste” en el procedimiento

Después del día más mortal del coronavirus en México: AMLO aseguró que el incremento en la cifra obedece a “un ajuste” en el procedimiento

El martes por la noche se reportó el día con más muertes y también con un récord de contagios por COVID-19 con 3,455 en las últimas 24 horas

La implacable curva del coronavirus en México: 2,469 muertos y 20,214 casos nuevos en la última una semana

La implacable curva del coronavirus en México: 2,469 muertos y 20,214 casos nuevos en la última una semana

Se registraron 501 decesos en 24 horas y 3,455 nuevos contagios sólo en 24 horas, el pico máximo de la epidemia hasta el momento

Quintana Roo espera que se alcance 40% de ocupación hotelera una vez que se reabra el turismo

Quintana Roo espera que se alcance 40% de ocupación hotelera una vez que se reabra el turismo

Los mercados proveniente de varios estados de la República Mexicana y de Estados Unidos serán los primeros en arribar a las playas del estado a partir del 8 de junio

Así es por dentro la mansión de USD 18,9 millones que Khloé Kardashian puso a la venta

Así es por dentro la mansión de USD 18,9 millones que Khloé Kardashian puso a la venta

La hermana de Kim Kardashian compró la propiedad a Justin Bieber en 2014 por USD 7, 2 millones. Está ubicada en Calabasas, una de los zonas más exclusivas de Los Ángeles

Alejandro Domínguez presentó una demanda contra José Luis Chilavert por calumnias, difamación e injurias

Alejandro Domínguez presentó una demanda contra José Luis Chilavert por calumnias, difamación e injurias

El presidente de la Conmebol presentó una querella penal contra el ex arquero paraguayo por expresiones realizadas en el último año

“Tengo las puertas abiertas”: Lizbeth Rodríguez no descartó volver a Badabun y defendió al CEO

“Tengo las puertas abiertas”: Lizbeth Rodríguez no descartó volver a Badabun y defendió al CEO

La influencer dijo que admira a César Morales por su forma de trabajar

Los casinos de Las Vegas reabrirán el 4 de junio: cómo será apostar con las nuevas medidas sanitarias

Los casinos de Las Vegas reabrirán el 4 de junio: cómo será apostar con las nuevas medidas sanitarias

Cuatro famosos establecimientos recibieron luz verde para recibir a clientes

Estas son las empresas sancionadas por violar los derechos laborales durante la contingencia por COVID-19

Estas son las empresas sancionadas por violar los derechos laborales durante la contingencia por COVID-19

Las empresas fueron denunciadas por sus trabajadores ante la Procuraduría de la Defensa del Trabajo
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

Jujuy será la primera provincia en volver a tener clases presenciales

Jujuy será la primera provincia en volver a tener clases presenciales

Su gobernador Gerardo Morales adelantó el receso de invierno y dispuso un regreso escalonado desde el 15 de junio. El retorno consta de 4 fases y prioriza a los alumnos rurales

Cómo afecta el aislamiento a las personas vulnerables y qué se puede hacer para ayudarlas

Cómo afecta el aislamiento a las personas vulnerables y qué se puede hacer para ayudarlas

Facebook, Instagram, el Instituto de Neurología Cognitiva (INECO), Infobae y UNICEF se unieron para brindar a las personas herramientas innovadoras en el marco de la campaña #EnCasaconSalud. En la décima y última entrega, la cuarentena y la depresión

Cristina Pérez vivió un incómodo momento en vivo con Sergio Berni: “No tiene necesidad de descalificarme”

Cristina Pérez vivió un incómodo momento en vivo con Sergio Berni: “No tiene necesidad de descalificarme”

El ministro de seguridad bonaerense dio una entrevista a "Telefe Noticias" desde Villa Azul y se expresó con un calificativo que provocó el malestar de la conductora

Chile reclamó a la Argentina por el mapa de la plataforma continental y generó otro cortocircuito diplomático

Chile reclamó a la Argentina por el mapa de la plataforma continental y generó otro cortocircuito diplomático

El gobierno de Piñera envió una nota a la Cancillería argentina para objetar la extensión de la plataforma continental submarina que la ONU otorgó en el 2016 a la Argentina; se acelera otra disputa luego de la polémica por las cifras de la pandemia

Cómo fue el pacto para que Rodrigo Lussich regrese a “Polémica en el bar” después de su pelea con Chiche Gelblung

Cómo fue el pacto para que Rodrigo Lussich regrese a “Polémica en el bar” después de su pelea con Chiche Gelblung

El periodista abandonó el piso del ciclo de América el jueves pasado, luego de un fuerte cruce con el ex “Memoria”. El lunes volvió al ciclo y este martes lo hizo el conductor también. Los detalles de este acuerdo de “convivencia”

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La conferencia por los migrantes venezolanos reunió 2.790 millones de dólares

La conferencia por los migrantes venezolanos reunió 2.790 millones de dólares

Juan Guaidó agradeció la millonaria donación internacional para atender a migrantes venezolanos

Juan Guaidó agradeció la millonaria donación internacional para atender a migrantes venezolanos

Human Rights Watch y la Universidad Johns Hopkins aseguraron que Venezuela miente sobre cifra de muertes por coronavirus: habría 30.000 fallecidos

Human Rights Watch y la Universidad Johns Hopkins aseguraron que Venezuela miente sobre cifra de muertes por coronavirus: habría 30.000 fallecidos

Un militar pide que Venezuela sea expulsada de la ONU por violar derechos humanos y proteger a grupos irregulares

Un militar pide que Venezuela sea expulsada de la ONU por violar derechos humanos y proteger a grupos irregulares

Maduro anunció la llegada a Venezuela de otros tres buques con gasolina procedentes del régimen de Irán

Maduro anunció la llegada a Venezuela de otros tres buques con gasolina procedentes del régimen de Irán

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Cómo seguir en vivo la histórica primera misión tripulada de la NASA con una cápsula de SpaceX

Cómo seguir en vivo la histórica primera misión tripulada de la NASA con una cápsula de SpaceX

Como en la serie Ozark, pero en plena pandemia: el video de la fiesta en una piscina que indigna a Estados Unidos

Como en la serie Ozark, pero en plena pandemia: el video de la fiesta en una piscina que indigna a Estados Unidos

‘Puebla York’: la comunidad mexicana que recibió el peor golpe en el epicentro mundial del COVID-19

‘Puebla York’: la comunidad mexicana que recibió el peor golpe en el epicentro mundial del COVID-19

EEUU amenazó con pagar a las empresas para que se muden de regreso desde Hong Kong por el avance de China

EEUU amenazó con pagar a las empresas para que se muden de regreso desde Hong Kong por el avance de China

El nuevo método del “Dr. Miami” en tiempos de coronavirus: inyecta botox a sus pacientes sin que se bajen del auto

El nuevo método del “Dr. Miami” en tiempos de coronavirus: inyecta botox a sus pacientes sin que se bajen del auto

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

López Obrador rechazó megadeudas de estados como Jalisco y pidió eliminar “lujos”

López Obrador rechazó megadeudas de estados como Jalisco y pidió eliminar “lujos”

Elektra de Salinas Pliego registró una caída del 97% en su utilidad neta

Elektra de Salinas Pliego registró una caída del 97% en su utilidad neta

Después del día más mortal del coronavirus en México: AMLO aseguró que el incremento en la cifra obedece a “un ajuste” en el procedimiento

Después del día más mortal del coronavirus en México: AMLO aseguró que el incremento en la cifra obedece a “un ajuste” en el procedimiento

La implacable curva del coronavirus en México: 2,469 muertos y 20,214 casos nuevos en la última una semana

La implacable curva del coronavirus en México: 2,469 muertos y 20,214 casos nuevos en la última una semana

Quintana Roo espera que se alcance 40% de ocupación hotelera una vez que se reabra el turismo

Quintana Roo espera que se alcance 40% de ocupación hotelera una vez que se reabra el turismo

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Once futbolistas colombianos varados en Bolivia lograron regresar a su país, pero no pudieron subirse al avión otros contagiados con coronavirus

Once futbolistas colombianos varados en Bolivia lograron regresar a su país, pero no pudieron subirse al avión otros contagiados con coronavirus

Indignación en Colombia: un locutor de radio y un supuesto líder indígena bromearon sobre la compra de una niña aborigen como esclava sexual

Indignación en Colombia: un locutor de radio y un supuesto líder indígena bromearon sobre la compra de una niña aborigen como esclava sexual

Colombia: Timochenko propuso cambiar el nombre del Partido FARC

Colombia: Timochenko propuso cambiar el nombre del Partido FARC

Una traición: la polémica y poco conocida versión sobre la muerte de Pablo Escobar que revivió por una serie de la TV colombiana

Una traición: la polémica y poco conocida versión sobre la muerte de Pablo Escobar que revivió por una serie de la TV colombiana

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso, la primera chilena en obtener un doctorado en astrofísica

Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso, la primera chilena en obtener un doctorado en astrofísica

El Estado empresario: la advertencia de Alberdi y la sentencia de la historia económica

El Estado empresario: la advertencia de Alberdi y la sentencia de la historia económica

La AFIP permite que las empresas renuncien a la ayuda estatal para el pago de salarios: como tramitar la baja para evitar controles del Gobierno

La AFIP permite que las empresas renuncien a la ayuda estatal para el pago de salarios: como tramitar la baja para evitar controles del Gobierno

Alberto Fernández: “No discutamos más, el daño lo hizo la pandemia, no la cuarentena”

Alberto Fernández: “No discutamos más, el daño lo hizo la pandemia, no la cuarentena”

Ginés González García ingresó al sanatorio Otamendi para realizarse un chequeo médico

Ginés González García ingresó al sanatorio Otamendi para realizarse un chequeo médico

logo-infobae-america

Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso, la primera chilena en obtener un doctorado en astrofísica

Adelina Gutiérrez Alonso, la primera chilena en obtener un doctorado en astrofísica

López Obrador rechazó megadeudas de estados como Jalisco y pidió eliminar “lujos”

López Obrador rechazó megadeudas de estados como Jalisco y pidió eliminar “lujos”

Elektra de Salinas Pliego registró una caída del 97% en su utilidad neta

Elektra de Salinas Pliego registró una caída del 97% en su utilidad neta

Después del día más mortal del coronavirus en México: AMLO aseguró que el incremento en la cifra obedece a “un ajuste” en el procedimiento

Después del día más mortal del coronavirus en México: AMLO aseguró que el incremento en la cifra obedece a “un ajuste” en el procedimiento

La implacable curva del coronavirus en México: 2,469 muertos y 20,214 casos nuevos en la última una semana

La implacable curva del coronavirus en México: 2,469 muertos y 20,214 casos nuevos en la última una semana

logo-teleshow

El ministro del Interior de Uruguay aseguró que el ingreso de Susana Giménez al país fue “legal”: “No hubo ningún privilegio”

El ministro del Interior de Uruguay aseguró que el ingreso de Susana Giménez al país fue “legal”: “No hubo ningún privilegio”

Así es por dentro la mansión de USD 18,9 millones que Khloé Kardashian puso a la venta

Así es por dentro la mansión de USD 18,9 millones que Khloé Kardashian puso a la venta

“Tengo las puertas abiertas”: Lizbeth Rodríguez no descartó volver a Badabun y defendió al CEO

“Tengo las puertas abiertas”: Lizbeth Rodríguez no descartó volver a Badabun y defendió al CEO

Maximiliano Guerra: "Lo que está haciendo el Gobierno es el ‘gueto de la cuarentena’”

Maximiliano Guerra: "Lo que está haciendo el Gobierno es el ‘gueto de la cuarentena’”

“Su en vivo fue tan falso”: Alex Kaffie insistió en el distanciamiento de Galilea Montijo e Inés Gómez Mont

“Su en vivo fue tan falso”: Alex Kaffie insistió en el distanciamiento de Galilea Montijo e Inés Gómez Mont

logo-deportes

Su afición al golf y los malos rendimientos en el campo: Gareth Bale se defendió de las críticas de los fanáticos del Real Madrid

Su afición al golf y los malos rendimientos en el campo: Gareth Bale se defendió de las críticas de los fanáticos del Real Madrid

La millonaria donación de Paulo Dybala para cuatro hospitales de Córdoba

La millonaria donación de Paulo Dybala para cuatro hospitales de Córdoba

Alejandro Domínguez presentó una demanda contra José Luis Chilavert por calumnias, difamación e injurias

Alejandro Domínguez presentó una demanda contra José Luis Chilavert por calumnias, difamación e injurias

La fuerte protesta de LeBron James por la muerte de un afroamericano en un caso de abuso policial

La fuerte protesta de LeBron James por la muerte de un afroamericano en un caso de abuso policial

Desde la Serie A de Italia vienen a la carga por una de las figuras del River de Marcelo Gallardo

Desde la Serie A de Italia vienen a la carga por una de las figuras del River de Marcelo Gallardo