ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

SpaceX launches U.S. manned mission to space station

Start: 27 May 2020 20:15 GMT

End: 27 May 2020 21:00 GMT

SPACE LAUNCH POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station.

