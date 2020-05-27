Miércoles 27 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

Por REUTERSMAY 27
22 de Mayo de 2020

SpaceX launches U.S. manned mission to space station

Start: 27 May 2020 20:15 GMT

End: 27 May 2020 21:00 GMT

SPACE LAUNCH POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station.

SCHEDULE:

2033GMT (27/05) - launch scheduled

- TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Infobae superó los 19 millones de usuarios únicos y se ubicó como el segundo medio de noticias más leído de todo México

Infobae superó los 19 millones de usuarios únicos y se ubicó como el segundo medio de noticias más leído de todo México

En un confuso episodio, asesinaron a tres ciudadanos chinos e incendiaron una fábrica en Zambia

En un confuso episodio, asesinaron a tres ciudadanos chinos e incendiaron una fábrica en Zambia

El episodio ocurrió en las instalaciones de la empresa de capitales chinos Blue Star afincada en Zambia, en medio de tensiones entre ambos países por presunta discriminación contra trabajadores locales

“La mitad de las muertes en México se debe a 40 años se comer mal, beber alcohol y fumar”, enfatizó López-Gatell

“La mitad de las muertes en México se debe a 40 años se comer mal, beber alcohol y fumar”, enfatizó López-Gatell

El Subsecretario de​​​​​​​ Prevención y Promoción de la Salud explicó que la mortalidad en la población mexicana tiene una relación directa con estos malos hábitos que hacen que se compliquen además con Covid-19

Estados Unidos acusó de narcoterrorismo a Adel El Zabayar, ex diputado venezolano y miembro del Cártel de los Soles

Estados Unidos acusó de narcoterrorismo a Adel El Zabayar, ex diputado venezolano y miembro del Cártel de los Soles

La Justicia norteamericana denunció los estrechos vínculos del ex parlamentario con organizaciones extremistas como las FARC, Hezbollah y Hamas. Además, actuó como enlace entre los regímenes de Venezuela y Siria

Como en Náufrago: los mejores memes de Ricardo Gareca por su llamativo look en cuarentena

Como en Náufrago: los mejores memes de Ricardo Gareca por su llamativo look en cuarentena

El entrenador argentino de la Selección de Perú sorprendió al mostrar un radical cambio físico en plena pandemia de coronavirus

Un promotor de boxeo contó cómo fue su “aterrador” encuentro con Mike Tyson

Un promotor de boxeo contó cómo fue su “aterrador” encuentro con Mike Tyson

Eddie Hearn es el agente de Anthony Joshua, campeón de los pesos pesados, y conoció al estadounidense en una discoteca, antes de iniciar su carrera en el mundo del boxeo

Estados Unidos incautó en Centroamérica más de una tonelada de cocaína, valuada en 53 millones y medio de dólares

Estados Unidos incautó en Centroamérica más de una tonelada de cocaína, valuada en 53 millones y medio de dólares

La Guardia Costera norteamericana informó que el operativo estuvo a cargo del buque Cutter James. En el barco incautado había cuatro presuntos contrabandistas

Un ex guardaespaldas, testigo clave en la acusación por narcotráfico que EEUU prepara contra la esposa de Maduro

Un ex guardaespaldas, testigo clave en la acusación por narcotráfico que EEUU prepara contra la esposa de Maduro

Yazenky Lamas trabajó durante años con la ex presidenta de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela. Detenido en Estados Unidos por tráfico de drogas aceptó cooperar con la justicia norteamericana porque se siente “traicionado” por el régimen, y dio detalles del gran poder que ejerce la dirigente del PSUV sobre el dictador

Una criatura marina de dientes largos y afilados apareció varada al este de California y sorprendió a los científicos

Una criatura marina de dientes largos y afilados apareció varada al este de California y sorprendió a los científicos

Las autoridades analizan el cadáver e investigan si el animal recibió un disparo, o fue mordido por un tiburón

Perder a su hijo: el peor escenario para Paulina Rubio en su nueva batalla contra “Colate”

Perder a su hijo: el peor escenario para Paulina Rubio en su nueva batalla contra “Colate”

Esta medida podría ser temporal, ya que la Corte norteamericana le dará oportunidad de rehabilitarse

Solo el 50% de los estadounidenses aceptaría vacunarse contra el coronavirus

Solo el 50% de los estadounidenses aceptaría vacunarse contra el coronavirus

El 20% de los encuestados dijo que se negaría a recibir una dosis aprobada por las autoridades, por temores de seguridad

Mejoravit: cómo acceder al nuevo crédito de hasta 125,000 para remodelar mi casa

Mejoravit: cómo acceder al nuevo crédito de hasta 125,000 para remodelar mi casa

A partir del 28 de mayo se reactiva el crédito en beneficio de los derechohabientes que así lo requieran
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

Crimen de María Marta García Belsunce: por la prescripción de la causa, sobreseyeron a los condenados

Crimen de María Marta García Belsunce: por la prescripción de la causa, sobreseyeron a los condenados

Los beneficiados fueron su hermano Horacio, su hermanastro Juan Hurtig y el vecino Sergio Binello, quienes habían sido condenados en 2011

Alberto Fernández: “No discutamos más, el daño lo hizo la pandemia, no la cuarentena”

Alberto Fernández: “No discutamos más, el daño lo hizo la pandemia, no la cuarentena”

El Presidente volvió a defender las medidas de aislamiento obligatorio. "La cuarentena sirve para que nos cuidemos y que estos empleados haya vuelto a trabajar sanos", afirmó durante un acto en la planta de la automotriz Toyota

El misterio de los sicarios sin nombre: quién es el argentino acusado de ser el vínculo local de un temible grupo de pistoleros brasileños

El misterio de los sicarios sin nombre: quién es el argentino acusado de ser el vínculo local de un temible grupo de pistoleros brasileños

Luis Miguel Baden, oriundo de Misiones, fue arrestado por Gendarmería por ser el presunto nexo de tres hombres detenidos en septiembre pasado en la provincia. Qué encontraron en su auto

El Gobierno anticipó $1.900 millones a las obras sociales para tratamientos costosos: cuáles serán las más beneficiadas

El Gobierno anticipó $1.900 millones a las obras sociales para tratamientos costosos: cuáles serán las más beneficiadas

Lo dispuso la Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud, que también confirmó la ayuda adicional que se había anunciado para el sistema sanitario sindical destinada a compensar la caída en la recaudación de abril, que será de $1.200 millones

Una adolescente de 14 años jugaba con su hermano en la puerta de la casa de su abuela y la mataron de un tiro en la cabeza para robarle el celular

Una adolescente de 14 años jugaba con su hermano en la puerta de la casa de su abuela y la mataron de un tiro en la cabeza para robarle el celular

Ocurrió en la ciudad de Córdoba. Loriana Tissera recibió un disparo cuando intentaba resguardarse de dos motochorros. Su hermano de 9 años presenció todo y dio detalles a la policía. Los delincuentes aún siguen prófugos

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Estados Unidos acusó de narcoterrorismo a Adel El Zabayar, ex diputado venezolano y miembro del Cártel de los Soles

Estados Unidos acusó de narcoterrorismo a Adel El Zabayar, ex diputado venezolano y miembro del Cártel de los Soles

Un ex guardaespaldas, testigo clave en la acusación por narcotráfico que EEUU prepara contra la esposa de Maduro

Un ex guardaespaldas, testigo clave en la acusación por narcotráfico que EEUU prepara contra la esposa de Maduro

Estados Unidos aseguró que “el eje Venezuela-Irán beneficia a corruptos y abusivos, no a venezolanos”

Estados Unidos aseguró que “el eje Venezuela-Irán beneficia a corruptos y abusivos, no a venezolanos”

La conferencia por los migrantes venezolanos reunió 2.790 millones de dólares

La conferencia por los migrantes venezolanos reunió 2.790 millones de dólares

Juan Guaidó agradeció la millonaria donación internacional para atender a migrantes venezolanos

Juan Guaidó agradeció la millonaria donación internacional para atender a migrantes venezolanos

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Solo el 50% de los estadounidenses aceptaría vacunarse contra el coronavirus

Solo el 50% de los estadounidenses aceptaría vacunarse contra el coronavirus

El gobierno de EEUU logró una victoria legal que lo acerca a obtener la extradición de la ejecutiva de Huawei

El gobierno de EEUU logró una victoria legal que lo acerca a obtener la extradición de la ejecutiva de Huawei

Los parques de Disney en Florida reabrirán sus puertas en julio

Los parques de Disney en Florida reabrirán sus puertas en julio

Ejecutivos del laboratorio que investiga una prometedora vacuna contra el coronavirus vendieron sus acciones y ganaron USD 89 millones

Ejecutivos del laboratorio que investiga una prometedora vacuna contra el coronavirus vendieron sus acciones y ganaron USD 89 millones

Bertha tocó tierra en Carolina del Sur: la tormenta tropical amenaza al este de EEUU

Bertha tocó tierra en Carolina del Sur: la tormenta tropical amenaza al este de EEUU

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Infobae superó los 19 millones de usuarios únicos y se ubicó como el segundo medio de noticias más leído de todo México

Infobae superó los 19 millones de usuarios únicos y se ubicó como el segundo medio de noticias más leído de todo México

“La mitad de las muertes en México se debe a 40 años se comer mal, beber alcohol y fumar”, enfatizó López-Gatell

“La mitad de las muertes en México se debe a 40 años se comer mal, beber alcohol y fumar”, enfatizó López-Gatell

Perder a su hijo: el peor escenario para Paulina Rubio en su nueva batalla contra “Colate”

Perder a su hijo: el peor escenario para Paulina Rubio en su nueva batalla contra “Colate”

Mejoravit: cómo acceder al nuevo crédito de hasta 125,000 para remodelar mi casa

Mejoravit: cómo acceder al nuevo crédito de hasta 125,000 para remodelar mi casa

Banco de México pronosticó una caída de la economía de hasta el 8.8% por COVID-19

Banco de México pronosticó una caída de la economía de hasta el 8.8% por COVID-19

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

El hermano de Pablo Escobar lanzó a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El hermano de Pablo Escobar lanzó a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Once futbolistas colombianos varados en Bolivia lograron regresar a su país, pero no pudieron subirse al avión otros contagiados con coronavirus

Once futbolistas colombianos varados en Bolivia lograron regresar a su país, pero no pudieron subirse al avión otros contagiados con coronavirus

Indignación en Colombia: un locutor de radio y un supuesto líder indígena bromearon sobre la compra de una niña aborigen como esclava sexual

Indignación en Colombia: un locutor de radio y un supuesto líder indígena bromearon sobre la compra de una niña aborigen como esclava sexual

Colombia: Timochenko propuso cambiar el nombre del Partido FARC

Colombia: Timochenko propuso cambiar el nombre del Partido FARC

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Pese a la cuarentena, se dictaron más de 300 sentencias en el máximo tribunal porteño gracias al teletrabajo

Pese a la cuarentena, se dictaron más de 300 sentencias en el máximo tribunal porteño gracias al teletrabajo

Cuánto poder adquisitivo perdieron las jubilaciones y pensiones en los últimos cinco años

Cuánto poder adquisitivo perdieron las jubilaciones y pensiones en los últimos cinco años

El fiscal Carlos Stornelli imputó al titular de la Oficina Anticorrupción por haber dejado de ser querellante en las causas contra Cristina Kirchner

El fiscal Carlos Stornelli imputó al titular de la Oficina Anticorrupción por haber dejado de ser querellante en las causas contra Cristina Kirchner

Del Netflix de los libros a los lectores híbridos: cómo son los nuevos hábitos de lectura de los argentinos

Del Netflix de los libros a los lectores híbridos: cómo son los nuevos hábitos de lectura de los argentinos

Reunión en EEUU para determinar si se activan los seguros por el default argentino por USD 1500 millones: cuándo estará el veredicto

Reunión en EEUU para determinar si se activan los seguros por el default argentino por USD 1500 millones: cuándo estará el veredicto

logo-infobae-america

Infobae superó los 19 millones de usuarios únicos y se ubicó como el segundo medio de noticias más leído de todo México

Infobae superó los 19 millones de usuarios únicos y se ubicó como el segundo medio de noticias más leído de todo México

En un confuso episodio, asesinaron a tres ciudadanos chinos e incendiaron una fábrica en Zambia

En un confuso episodio, asesinaron a tres ciudadanos chinos e incendiaron una fábrica en Zambia

“La mitad de las muertes en México se debe a 40 años se comer mal, beber alcohol y fumar”, enfatizó López-Gatell

“La mitad de las muertes en México se debe a 40 años se comer mal, beber alcohol y fumar”, enfatizó López-Gatell

Estados Unidos acusó de narcoterrorismo a Adel El Zabayar, ex diputado venezolano y miembro del Cártel de los Soles

Estados Unidos acusó de narcoterrorismo a Adel El Zabayar, ex diputado venezolano y miembro del Cártel de los Soles

Estados Unidos incautó en Centroamérica más de una tonelada de cocaína, valuada en 53 millones y medio de dólares

Estados Unidos incautó en Centroamérica más de una tonelada de cocaína, valuada en 53 millones y medio de dólares

logo-teleshow

El romántico mensaje de Nico Vázquez por el cumpleaños de Gimena Accardi: “Mujer empoderada y siempre con amor”

El romántico mensaje de Nico Vázquez por el cumpleaños de Gimena Accardi: “Mujer empoderada y siempre con amor”

Perder a su hijo: el peor escenario para Paulina Rubio en su nueva batalla contra “Colate”

Perder a su hijo: el peor escenario para Paulina Rubio en su nueva batalla contra “Colate”

Los videos de Jimena Barón que evidencian el acercamiento con Daniel Osvaldo durante la convivencia en cuarentena

Los videos de Jimena Barón que evidencian el acercamiento con Daniel Osvaldo durante la convivencia en cuarentena

Abdomen plano y firme: Jacky Bracamontes mostró el resultado de la cirugía estética a la que se sometió

Abdomen plano y firme: Jacky Bracamontes mostró el resultado de la cirugía estética a la que se sometió

“Nos has dado 12 meses de amor”: así celebraron Joy Huerta y Diana Atri el primer cumpleaños de su hija Noah

“Nos has dado 12 meses de amor”: así celebraron Joy Huerta y Diana Atri el primer cumpleaños de su hija Noah

logo-deportes

Como en Náufrago: los mejores memes de Ricardo Gareca por su llamativo look en cuarentena

Como en Náufrago: los mejores memes de Ricardo Gareca por su llamativo look en cuarentena

Un promotor de boxeo contó cómo fue su “aterrador” encuentro con Mike Tyson

Un promotor de boxeo contó cómo fue su “aterrador” encuentro con Mike Tyson

Ruggeri, a corazón abierto: cuántas veces lloró en su vida, su miedo a la muerte y qué haría si se transforma en político

Ruggeri, a corazón abierto: cuántas veces lloró en su vida, su miedo a la muerte y qué haría si se transforma en político

Regalo de lujo y las noches “interminables”: los recuerdos del paso de Maradona por Sevilla

Regalo de lujo y las noches “interminables”: los recuerdos del paso de Maradona por Sevilla

Tras el fichaje de Carlos Sainz Jr., Felipe Massa disparó contra Ferrari: “Desde 2008 nunca tuvimos un coche para ganar”

Tras el fichaje de Carlos Sainz Jr., Felipe Massa disparó contra Ferrari: “Desde 2008 nunca tuvimos un coche para ganar”