ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

SpaceX launches U.S. manned mission to space station
Start: 27 May 2020 20:15 GMT
End: 27 May 2020 21:00 GMT
SPACE LAUNCH POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station.
SCHEDULE:
2033GMT (27/05) - launch scheduled
- TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
