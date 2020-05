ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-BUMP

Bump shot of the launchpad where SpaceX is due to launch

Start: 27 May 2020 13:04 GMT

End: 27 May 2020 14:04 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, USA -- Bump shot of the launchpad where SpaceX is due to launch two NASA astronauts into space for the first time later on Wednesday (May 27).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com