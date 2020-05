ADVISORY RENAULT-FRANCE/STRATEGY

Renault to unveil a "no taboo" plan to cut 2 billion euros of costs

Start: 29 May 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 29 May 2020 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Renault holds news conference to detail how it aims to cut costs by 2 billion euros over the next three years, including job reductions and site closures in France, its historic market

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RENAULT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com