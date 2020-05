ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LEGISLATION

Hong Kong's Legislative Council holds second reading of controversial law

Start: 27 May 2020 02:53 GMT

End: 27 May 2020 04:00 GMT

LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong lawmakers hold the second reading of a controversial national anthem law, with heated exchanges expected from the policymakers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH. 1 - NATURAL WITH CANTONESE/ CH2 - NATURAL)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com