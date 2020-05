ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-KING MOURNING

Spanish king holds minute's silence for COVID-19 victims

Start: 27 May 2020 09:58 GMT

End: 27 May 2020 10:02 GMT

MADRID – Spain’s King Felipe holds a minute of silence as Spain begins 10 day of mourning for COVID-19 victims.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: USE ONLY ON CLIENT'S WEBSITE, TWITTER & FACEBOOK FEEDS. NO USE YOUTUBE)

Source: TVE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com