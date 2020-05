ADVISORY FRANCE-AUTOS/

France's Macron announces plan for car sector

Start: 26 May 2020 14:41 GMT

End: 26 May 2020 15:30 GMT

ETAPLES - French President Emmanuel Macron visits automotive supplier Valeo factory and announces plan to boost French auto sales and transition to greener vehicles.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT – Macron gives statement (DELAYED)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com