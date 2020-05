ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-ABE

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe holds a news conference

Start: 25 May 2020 08:50 GMT

End: 25 May 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference as Japan is expected to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and the remaining 5 areas still under alert for the coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPAN

Source: JAPAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com