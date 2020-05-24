Domingo 24 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/DIPLOMACY -- ORIGINAL LANGUAGE VERSION --

Por REUTERSMAY 24
22 de Mayo de 2020

Chinese FM Wang Yi holds newser amid ongoing NPC

Start: 24 May 2020 06:57 GMT

End: 24 May 2020 09:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT WILL RUN WITH ORIGINAL LANGUAGE ONLY - SEE SEPARATE ENTRY FOR ENGLISH TRANSLATION

==

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a news conference and answers journalists questions about China's foreign policies during the annual meetings, which have been postponed for more than two months due to COVID-19.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Briefing expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH / CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION TO BE CONFIRMED

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

