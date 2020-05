ADVISORY PAKISTAN-AIRPLANE/CRASH-MORNING

Karachi airport morning after plane crash kills at least 80

Start: 23 May 2020 01:44 GMT

End: 23 May 2020 12:00 GMT

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - The aftermath and site in Karachi where a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district, a day before on Friday. At least 80 people were confirmed to have died, provincial health authorities said, but it was not immediately clear whether they included casualties on the ground.

