Un perro robot controla distancia entre las personas en parque de Singapur

22 de Mayo de 2020

Robot dog on virus park patrol in Singapore =(Video+Fotos archivo)= Singapore, 21 Mayo 2020 (AFP) - A yellow robot dog called Spot which found fame online for dancing to hit song "Uptown Funk" has been deployed to patrol a Singapore park and ensure people observe social distancing.The hi-tech hound is remote-controlled and can clamber easily over all types of terrain, which its creators say means it can go where wheeled robots cannot.As it trots through the park, Spot -- who has the same name as the popular fictional puppy -- uses cameras to estimate the number of visitors. And the robot blasts out a message to ensure joggers and walkers keep their distance to limit the spread of the coronavirus: "For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one metre apart. Thank you."Spot, which is being trialled over a three-kilometre (1.8 mile) stretch of the park, also has sensors to ensure it does not bump into people. Developed by US company Boston Dynamics, Spot is best known for a video where the robot showed off its moves by bopping to Mark Ronson hit "Uptown Funk" -- and which has been viewed over 6.8 million times on YouTube.On a recent outing, curious onlookers stopped to watch Spot as the four-legged invention passed by and snap pictures on their phones. Gu Feng Min, a visitor from China out for a walk, said the robot was "cute" and useful as a way to "determine how crowded the place is".Others had misgivings, however."I think it's really going to be chilling in a way -- something is looking around and I'm not sure how it's going to react to me when I go near it," local resident Simon Neo told AFP.Singapore authorities have played down privacy concerns, saying Spot's cameras cannot track or recognise specific individuals and no personal data will be collected. The city-state has reported over 29,000 virus cases, mostly among migrant workers living in dormitories, and 22 deaths.cla-sr/je -------------------------------------------------------------

Julio Frenk, ex secretario de Salud creador del Seguro Popular: “Irresponsable” reabrir el país sin pruebas suficientes

El funcionario federal durante el sexenio de Vicente Fox, apuntó que de no llevar a cabo este proceso, la situación podría volver a salirse de control

El Reino Unido registró 351 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

El total ascendió hasta los 36.393 fallecidos desde que comenzó la pandemia. El Gobierno de Boris Johnson mantiene su intención de reabrir escuelas a partir del 1 de junio, pese a que algunos científicos y decenas de municipios ingleses ven prematura la medida

Se agravó la salud de Nick Cordero, el actor de “La ley y el orden” que lucha contra el coronavirus

La esposa del artista, que hace pocos días se había despertado de un coma, dijo que “las cosas están yendo un poco cuesta abajo” y pidió cadena de oraciones

Mapa del coronavirus en México 22 de mayo: aumentan contagios en Chihuahua, Baja California y Veracruz

Se registraron 59,567 casos confirmados acumulados de Covid-19, de los cuales 12,905 son contagios activos, además ya van 6,510 decesos

Coronavirus en España: Madrid y Barcelona comenzarán a salir de la cuarentena el próximo lunes

El Gobierno aprobó incluirlos en los territorios que pasarán a la llamada fase 1, mientras que buena parte del resto del país podrá pasar a la fase 2, que permite más actividades

Juan Guaidó acusó a Nicolás Maduro de hacer “propaganda” con el petróleo iraní, que “solo será para enriquecer a las mafias”

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela y mandatario interino del país instó a la región a estar atenta a las “implicaciones y amenazas” derivadas del acuerdo entre Caracas y Teherán

Escandaloso cierre, bloqueo y censura en Venezuela: hay al menos 200 medios de comunicación afectados

El cese de las operaciones de DirecTV en el país y la reacción del chavismo ha expuesto una vez más las prácticas de la gestión de Nicolás Maduro contra el periodismo, que dañó a radios, canales de televisión, periódicos y sitios de noticias

El régimen chino quiere imponer bases de inteligencia en Hong Kong en el marco de su nuevo plan: “Es el fin”

El primer ministro Li Keqiang dijo que Beijing establecerá un sistema legal “sólido” y mecanismos de aplicación para garantizar la seguridad nacional en el centro financiero

La inflación en México se aceleró a inicios de mayo por incremento en precio de alimentos

El objetivo de la inflación del banco central es del 3%

Los impactantes videos que muestran los restos del avión pakistaní incendiados y desparramados en las calles de Karachi

La nave tenía a bordo 107 personas que iban desde Lahore a la ciudad sureña. Cayó en una zona residencial y sus partes quedaron sobre casas y calles

Masacre en Temixco: asesinaron a ex funcionario de Peña Nieto y a otras cuatro personas

Esa misma tarde, reportaron el hallazgo de un cuerpo descuartizado en una calle de dicho municipio. Junto a él, dejaron un mensaje firmado por "El Señorón", presunto líder la cártel de los colombianos

La oferta de PSG a Inter por Mauro Icardi que lo transformaría en uno de los futbolistas argentinos más caros de la historia

El cuadro parisino quiere retener al delantero argentino y le realizó un ofrecimiento formal a los italianos
Tras una discusión con Chiche Gelblung, Rodrigo Lussich abandonó el estudio de “Polémica en el bar”

Mientras debatían la situación que atraviesa el doctor Rubén Mühlberger, el periodista que también forma parte de "Intrusos", se molestó con su colega y no soportó quedarse en el programa

Nuevos protocolos para viajar en avión: qué medidas proponen las aerolíneas para reactivar los vuelos

La asociación que las nuclea pidió adoptar estrategias para generar confianza en los gobiernos para la apertura de las fronteras y también en los pasajeros que quieran volver a volar

Parque Nacional Iberá: descubrieron huevos de una especie extinta en el país desde hace 150 años

Se trata de los guacamayos rojos, cuya nidificación se logró ahora con la unión de los ejemplares Cachito y Flor. Ambos forman parte de la bandada liberada en la reserva el año pasado

Bono Anses: analizan cuál será el monto del refuerzo del IFE en junio

La cifra de $ 10.000, que fue la que se asignó en la primera edición del bono, está siendo revisada. Es porque la cantidad de beneficiarios más que duplicó las estimaciones originales. No descartan mantener el mismo monto, pero analizan la posibilidad el costo para el Tesoro

Extensión de la cuarentena en el AMBA: restringirán el transporte público y no habrá nuevas flexibilizaciones

El jefe de Gabinete, Santiago Cafiero, está reunido con sus colegas del área metropolitana y a los ministros de Transporte, Salud y Seguridad de ambas administraciones

Nicolás Maduro se burló de la salida de DirecTV de Venezuela: “Se puso de moda” la TV abierta

Maduro ordenó realizar pruebas con misiles en aguas venezolanas mientras espera la llegada de los buques del régimen de Irán

Una ministra de la dictadura chavista amenazó con hostigar a los opositores que utilicen la gasolina que llegará de Irán

La inusual experiencia de ir a una peluquería en Miami en tiempos de pandemia

Droga usada para sedar elefantes es la nueva apuesta de los cárteles narco

Estados Unidos registró 1.255 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total ya se acerca a las 95.000

Arrestaron al hombre que filmó el video del brutal asesinato de un joven afroamericano en Estados Unidos

Donald Trump aseguró que Estados Unidos no volverá a cerrarse si hay una segunda ola de coronavirus

La inflación en México se aceleró a inicios de mayo por incremento en precio de alimentos

Masacre en Temixco: asesinaron a ex funcionario de Peña Nieto y a otras cuatro personas

“Primero los más pobres”: López Obrador insistió en que no habrá rescates a empresarios y repartirá 307,000 millones en créditos populares

El Coronavirus se coló entre los guardias del presiente colombiano Iván Duque

Colombia registró récord de 752 casos diarios de coronavirus

Ya son nueve los bebés en estado grave por coronavirus en Colombia

Colombia aseguró que investigará si la dictadura venezolana infiltró los organismos de inteligencia del país

Coronavirus en Colombia: el presidente Iván Duque extendió el aislamiento obligatorio hasta el 31 de mayo

Rosa Montero y Winston Manrique en una charla sobre literatura en cuarentena

Deuda: el Gobierno confirmó que modificará la oferta de canje tras un acercamiento con los acreedores

Habrá menos permisos para circular y cerrarán algunas estaciones de trenes de Capital Federal: “Esto es vida o muerte”

Se fugó de un centro de menores el acusado de matar de un tiro en la cabeza a un pizzero de Banfield durante un robo

La vida en las ciudades después de la pandemia

Valeria Mazza pasó por el quirófano, en medio de la cuarentena: “No hay que dejarse estar”

La revelación de Graciela Alfano: "Con Jorge Ibáñez y Matías Alé éramos una pareja de tres”

Los 50 de Naomi Campbell, la modelo que logró derrotar el racismo en las pasarelas

Fede Bal renovó su look en cuarentena: el actor dejó el platinado y volvió a su color natural

“Tengo sexo con mis fanáticas de manera semanal”: la confesión de Nick Kyrgios

Liga MX: Santos Laguna se convirtió en el equipo con más jugadores contagiados por COVID-19 en el mundo

Una boda de madrugada en Las Vegas, un divorcio millonario y un llamativo contrato prematrimonial: los misterios de la vida sentimental de Michael Jordan

Detectaron juegos clandestinos de béisbol en Sonora en medio de la crisis sanitaria; un jugador profesional los defendió