ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

Israeli PM Netanyahu's corruption trial opens in Jerusalem
Start: 24 May 2020 11:00 GMT
End: 24 May 2020 12:00 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the opening hearing of his corruption trial at Jerusalem District Court, with possible protests greeting his arrival.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Court building exterior as Netanyahu arrives (REUTERS)
1140GMT APPROX - Court room exterior inside the court building as Netanyahu enters the court (POOL - 3 CAMERA LIVE)
1200GMT - Netanyahu's trial opens
PLEASE MONITOR FOR LAWYERS REACTIONS AFTER THE HEARING
