Viernes 22 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS --

Por REUTERSMAY 22
22 de Mayo de 2020

Israeli PM Netanyahu's corruption trial opens in Jerusalem

Start: 24 May 2020 11:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2020 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the opening hearing of his corruption trial at Jerusalem District Court, with possible protests greeting his arrival.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Court building exterior as Netanyahu arrives (REUTERS)

1140GMT APPROX - Court room exterior inside the court building as Netanyahu enters the court (POOL - 3 CAMERA LIVE)

1200GMT - Netanyahu's trial opens

PLEASE MONITOR FOR LAWYERS REACTIONS AFTER THE HEARING

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

