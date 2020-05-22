ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

Israeli PM Netanyahu's corruption trial opens in Jerusalem

Start: 24 May 2020 11:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2020 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the opening hearing of his corruption trial at Jerusalem District Court, with possible protests greeting his arrival.

