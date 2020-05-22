Viernes 22 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/OPENING --NEW START TIME

Por REUTERSMAY 22
21 de Mayo de 2020

China parliament annual meeting, Li Keqiang delivers speech

Start: 22 May 2020 00:10 GMT

End: 22 May 2020 02:05 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT IS NOW EXPECTED TO START AT 0010GMT.

==

BEIJING, CHINA - China's parliament holds its annual meeting, the National People's Congress, more than two months after originally planned due to coronavirus outbreak. Premier Li Keqiang is expected to deliver a speech at the Great Hall of the People, setting the agenda of the meeting for this year.

SCHEDULE:

0010GMT - Delegates speak at the "Minister Corridor" session and answer journalists questions ahead of meeting

0100GMT - Officials arrive at Great Hall of the People, including President Xi Jinping

0105GMT - National Anthem

0110GMT - Li Keqiang is estimated to begin speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH / CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

