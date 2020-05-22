ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/OPENING --NEW START TIME

China parliament annual meeting, Li Keqiang delivers speech
Start: 22 May 2020 00:10 GMT
End: 22 May 2020 02:05 GMT
PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT IS NOW EXPECTED TO START AT 0010GMT.
==
BEIJING, CHINA - China's parliament holds its annual meeting, the National People's Congress, more than two months after originally planned due to coronavirus outbreak. Premier Li Keqiang is expected to deliver a speech at the Great Hall of the People, setting the agenda of the meeting for this year.
SCHEDULE:
0010GMT - Delegates speak at the "Minister Corridor" session and answer journalists questions ahead of meeting
0100GMT - Officials arrive at Great Hall of the People, including President Xi Jinping
0105GMT - National Anthem
0110GMT - Li Keqiang is estimated to begin speech
