ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/ -- ORIGINAL LANGUAGE VERSION

China briefing on the economy and goals for 2020

Start: 24 May 2020 01:50 GMT

End: 24 May 2020 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Vice Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe briefs media about what China has been doing in the economy sector and what China will do to accomplish economic and social development goals for 2020.

SHEDULE:

0200GMT News Conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com