ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-JAPAN

Erdogan & Shinzo Abe inaugurate Istanbul's new city hospital

Start: 21 May 2020 09:48 GMT

End: 21 May 2020 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe inaugurate Istabul's new Basaksehir city hospital via teleconference. The hospital was jointly built by Turkish and Japanese companies.

SPEAKERS:

1010GMT APPROX - President of Ronesans Holding, Erman Ilicak

1012GMT APPROX - Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / TURKISH / JAPANESE / TRANSLATION TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com