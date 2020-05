ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-APPLAUSE

Mass round of applause for NHS staff for ninth week running

Start: 21 May 2020 18:45 GMT

End: 21 May 2020 19:15 GMT

VARIOUS - Britons hold a ninth mass round of applause to show their appreciation for National Health Service (NHS) staff working on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak. The event has been organised largely on social media under the banner "Clap for our Carers."

