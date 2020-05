ADVISORY TAIWAN-PRESIDENT/INAUGURATION

Taiwan President Tsai sworn in for second term

Start: 20 May 2020 00:46 GMT

End: 20 May 2020 02:40 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT Inauguration ceremony starts

0200GMT President Tsai inauguration remarks

