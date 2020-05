ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAXA

JAXA cargo ship launches to ISS

Start: 20 May 2020 17:15 GMT

End: 20 May 2020 17:49 GMT

TANEGASHIMA SPACE CENTER, JAPAN - Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) H-IIB rocket launches from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan, with the H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) cargo ship, to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

1730GMT - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

