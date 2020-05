ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE -- TIME TBC

WHO/Europe holds briefing over COVID-19 developments

Start: 21 May 2020 08:50 GMT

End: 21 May 2020 10:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS BRIEFING USUALLY HAPPENS AT 0900GMT -- THIS WEEKS TIME IS TBC

==

COPENHAGEN - WHO regional director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge holds briefing over latest developments COVID-19 crisis in Europe.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Speakers:

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, and technical experts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com