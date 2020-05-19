Martes 19 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASSEMBLY -- EXACT SCHEDULE TBC --

Por REUTERSMAY 19
19 de Mayo de 2020

DAY 2 - WHO holds 2-day annual Assembly of health ministers

Start: 19 May 2020 10:01 GMT

End: 19 May 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. The European Union plans to present a resolution on COVID-19 and is seeking support for its adoption by consensus.

SCHEDULE:

- 1000GMT Second day of the General Assembly starts

- 1029GMT Remarks from president of 73rd World Health Assembly Keva Bain

- Member States' statements expected to continue

- Decision on COVID-19 resolution

- Invited speakers, VIP guests, Heads of State expected to speak

- Closing speech by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Las ventas de automóviles en Europa cayeron 76,3% en abril debido al coronavirus: es el mayor desplome de la historia

En el cuarto mes de 2019 los europeos compraron 1,19 millones de vehículos, mientras que en el mismo período de este año adquirieron poco más de 270 mil. Cuáles fueron las empresas más perjudicadas y cuáles las que menos perdieron

Por qué el hombre más rico del mundo podría comprar una cadena de cines en decadencia y sin clientes por la pandemia

AMC, golpeada por la crisis del COVID-19, cotiza en bolsa a valores históricamente bajos. Tiene 11.000 pantallas en 15 países. Pero están vacíos y, en la era del streaming, su futuro no es auspicioso

Unicef denunció aumento de violencia doméstica en México contra niños y adolescentes en cuarentena

Antes de la pandemia las encuestas ya señalaban que “el hogar es usualmente el lugar más peligroso para las mujeres y sus hijos” en México.

Ese aire del mar que tanto atrae también está contaminado con microplásticos

Un nuevo estudio identificó hasta 19 partículas de PVC, poliestireno, polipropileno, PET y polietileno por cada metro cuadrado de brisa costera. ¿Qué pasa si el océano, en lugar de retener estos contaminantes, los devuelve a la superficie?

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China, los principales focos de contagio están en Europa, Estados Unidos y Brasil

Las fotos con las que AMLO y Beatriz Gutiérrez despidieron a Bertha “La Chaneca” Maldonado, tras su muerte

La publicista ideó al 'Amlito' junto con la frase “sonríe, vamos a ganar”, utilizados en la campaña de López Obrador

El ex jefe paramilitar de las Autodefensas de Colombia Salvatore Mancuso tiene coronavirus

Permanecerá de momento en la cárcel de Atlanta, sur de Estados Unidos, en la que se encuentra y de la que tendría que haber salido a finales de marzo

Millones de españoles inician el desconfinamiento, pero Madrid y Barcelona deben esperar

En el inicio de la décima semana de restricciones, el país consiguió reducir notablemente la incidencia de la enfermedad

Sebastián Piñera reconoció que Chile “no estaba preparado” para hacer frente a la pandemia de coronavirus

El país registró su primer caso el pasado 3 de marzo y desde entonces ya hay más de 46.000 contagios y casi 500 fallecidos

Morena justificó iniciativa que propone al Inegi para medir “concentración de la riqueza”

Ramírez Cuéllar aseguró que después de la crisis hay grandes ganadores y muchísimos perdedores una situación que muchos aprovechan para crear verdaderos monopolios u oligopolios

Miami reabre sus comercios respetando la distancia social y con mucha lentitud

Las zonas comerciales más famosas, como Lincoln Road, Midtown, Desing District o Coconut Grove siguen con sus puertas cerradas por dos días más. Los centros comerciales, como Dolphin Mall o Brickell City Center, iniciarán actividades hacia finales de semana

Infografía: qué actividades estarán permitidas y cuáles seguirán cerradas por el coronavirus en Miami

A partir de hoy el condado ha autorizado a los comerciantes, catalogados como no esenciales, abrir sus puertas
No es actriz, pero se anima al desafío: quién es Ethel Herrera, la tiktoker que se postula para ser María Elena en “Casados con hijos”

Es mendocina y siempre le gustó el personaje de Erica Rivas. Ahora, casi por casualidad, se descubrió como artista

La provincia de Buenos Aires flexibiliza la cuarentena: permitirá la apertura de comercios y la construcción privada

La gobernación bonaerense informó que varias actividades seguirán limitadas en aglomerados de más de 500 mil habitantes. La decisión llega tras el pedido de varios intendentes

Calculadora para jubilados: cuánto vas a cobrar en junio con el aumento

También permite retrotraer el haber percibido a febrero y aplicarle los aumentos que hubieran correspondido por la fórmula de movilidad anterior

Jornada financiera: euforia por la deuda impulsó a acciones y bonos y el dólar blue se hundió 7%

Los ADR subieron hasta 10% y los bonos hasta 12% luego de conocida la contraoferta de acreedores. El riesgo país cedió 140 unidades y quedó debajo de 2.700 puntos, su mínimo desde el 6 de marzo. El blue bajó a $128 y recortó la brecha a 88%

Desde huevos de Pascua a viandas light y tratamientos sexuales: los insólitos servicios de la clínica del doctor Rubén Mühlberger

A partir de la detención del médico de los famosos se conocieron inéditas prestaciones que brinda en su clínica y en una tienda cercana, llamada EMIBIO

El gobierno interino de Juan Guaidó pidió cooperación internacional para impedir la llegada de buques iraníes a Venezuela

Por la crisis, las remesas ya constituyen el 5% del PBI de Venezuela

EEUU denunció que Irán aumenta la cooperación con la dictadura de Maduro para “ganar territorio en América Latina”

El régimen de Maduro aseguró que tiene agentes infiltrados en las fuerzas armadas y servicios de inteligencia de Colombia

El régimen de Irán sale al rescate del chavismo: envió cinco buques con gasolina a Venezuela

La agencia migratoria de EEUU está por quedarse sin fondos por la pandemia

Qué es “Quaranchella”, el festival callejero en Los Ángeles que organizó un músico de Elton John

Estados Unidos reportó 759 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total ya supera las 90.000

El Gobierno de EEUU confirmó la relación entre el coronavirus y el síndrome inflamatorio en niños, similar a la enfermedad de Kawasaki

Se ayudaron a escapar de la masacre de Las Vegas, se enamoraron y se acaban de casar

Unicef denunció aumento de violencia doméstica en México contra niños y adolescentes en cuarentena

Las fotos con las que AMLO y Beatriz Gutiérrez despidieron a Bertha “La Chaneca” Maldonado, tras su muerte

Morena justificó iniciativa que propone al Inegi para medir “concentración de la riqueza”

La cifra real de muertos por coronavirus en CDMX sería tres veces más grande que lo reportado, reveló investigación

“No piense la ciudadanía que el 1 de junio volvemos a la normalidad”, advirtió López-Gatell

El ex jefe paramilitar de las Autodefensas de Colombia Salvatore Mancuso tiene coronavirus

Murió a los 101 años un capitán colombiano veterano de la Guerra de Corea

Un gimnasio en Colombia permitía a boxeadores practicar con animales hasta matarlos

Travesía interminable por Sudamérica: los hinchas que viajaron a ver un partido de la Libertadores y aún no logran regresar a su país

Colombia y Brasil acordaron protocolos para combatir la pandemia en el Amazonas

Por qué el hombre más rico del mundo podría comprar una cadena de cines en decadencia y sin clientes por la pandemia

Coronavirus: la Justicia porteña desestimó el pedido de un hombre para que se lo exima de usar tapabocas en la calle

Sin celulares ni contacto con otros presos: así viven los rugbiers detenidos por el crimen de Fernando Báez Sosa en Villa Gesell

Su agresor la contactó por whatsapp y la justicia la autorizó a informarle por la misma vía de la prohibición de acercamiento

