ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASSEMBLY -- EXACT SCHEDULE TBC

DAY 2 - WHO holds 2-day annual Assembly of health ministers
Start: 19 May 2020 10:01 GMT
End: 19 May 2020 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: EXACT SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS TBA - PLEASE MONITOR
==
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. The European Union plans to present a resolution on COVID-19 and is seeking support for its adoption by consensus.
SCHEDULE:
- 1000GMT Second day of the General Assembly starts
- 1029GMT Remarks from president of 73rd World Health Assembly Keva Bain
- Member States' statements expected to continue
- Decision on COVID-19 resolution
- Invited speakers, VIP guests, Heads of State expected to speak
- Closing speech by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
