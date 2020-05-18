Lunes 18 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASSEMBLY

Por REUTERSMAY 18
18 de Mayo de 2020

DAY 1 - WHO holds 2-day annual Assembly of health ministers

Start: 18 May 2020 10:00 GMT

End: 18 May 2020 12:01 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE BELOW

==

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. The European Union plans to present a resolution on COVID-19 and is seeking support for its adoption by consensus.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT General Assembly starts

- Election of the new president of the assembly followed by his/her statement

- Invited guests (including heads of States) give statement

- WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives statement

- Floor opened to member States for their statements

LIST OF SPEAKERS - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

- 1020GMT APPROX - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

- 1034GMT - Chinese President Xi Jinping

- 1045GMT APPROX - French President Emmanuel Macron

- 1052GMT APPROX - South Korean President Moon Jae-in

- 1059GMT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel

- 1102GMT - Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

- 1118GMT - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

- 1123GMT - WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

