ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASSEMBLY

DAY 1 - WHO holds 2-day annual Assembly of health ministers
Start: 18 May 2020 10:00 GMT
End: 18 May 2020 12:01 GMT
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. The European Union plans to present a resolution on COVID-19 and is seeking support for its adoption by consensus.
1000GMT General Assembly starts
- Election of the new president of the assembly followed by his/her statement
- Invited guests (including heads of States) give statement
- WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives statement
- Floor opened to member States for their statements
- 1020GMT APPROX - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres
- 1034GMT - Chinese President Xi Jinping
- 1045GMT APPROX - French President Emmanuel Macron
- 1052GMT APPROX - South Korean President Moon Jae-in
- 1059GMT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 1102GMT - Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley
- 1118GMT - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa
- 1123GMT - WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
