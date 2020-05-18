ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASSEMBLY -- SCHEDULE TBC

DAY 1 - WHO holds 2-day annual Assembly of health ministers
Start: 18 May 2020 10:00 GMT
End: 18 May 2020 22:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: EXACT SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS TBA - PLEASE MONITOR
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. The European Union plans to present a resolution on COVID-19 and is seeking support for its adoption by consensus.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT General Assembly starts
- Election of the new president of the assembly followed by his/her statement
- Invited guests (including heads of States) give statement
- WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives statement
- Floor opened to member States for their statements
A list of speakers and timings TBC by WHO
