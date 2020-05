ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN

Spanish regions under strict lockdown, ease confinement

Start: 18 May 2020 08:21 GMT

End: 18 May 2020 10:00 GMT

VALENCIA - A view of Valencia as Spanish regions that have been under strict lockdown, including Madrid and Valencia are expected to be given go ahead by the central government to ease confinement.

LOCATION:

Restaurante Almar - Malvarrosa Beach

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com