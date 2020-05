ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY

View of Rome as Italy continues staged end to lockdown

Start: 18 May 2020 05:55 GMT

End: 18 May 2020 08:20 GMT

ROME - Bars and shops open abiding to strict social distancing rules, after months of closure as Italy continues a staged end to Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com