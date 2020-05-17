Domingo 17 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-FIRE/L.A

Por REUTERSMAY 17
17 de Mayo de 2020

Firefighters at scene of major L.A. fire

Start: 17 May 2020 02:49 GMT

End: 17 May 2020 03:13 GMT

LOS ANGELES - Emergency services at the scene of a major fire in downtown Los Angeles. The L.A. fire department said on Twitter over 230 firefighters were responding to the blaze which had engulfed multiple buildings. Approximately 10 firefighters were injured following an explosion, the LAFD said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La misteriosa desaparición de documentos referentes a García Luna en la embajada de México en EEUU

Dos funcionarios la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) revelaron a Proceso “la extraña desaparición” de esos archivos

Piratas y Tiburón, los nuevos equipos que revivirán el fútbol profesional en Veracruz

Apegados a la identidad de la región, estos clubes representaran al Puerto Jarocho en la naciente Liga del Balompié Mexicano

EEUU registró 1.237 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en 24 horas y se acerca a las 90.000 víctimas fatales

Estos son los 324 Municipios de la Esperanza que reiniciarían actividades el 18 de mayo

Son demarcaciones que no tienen contagios y no son vecinos de ninguna región con casos confirmados de COVID-19

López Obrador presentó cinco puntos para la “nueva política económica en los tiempos del coronavirus”

Pondrá en marcha un nuevo modelo, lejano al neoliberalismo, basado en cinco ejes fundamentales: democracia, justicia, honestidad, austeridad y bienestar

Coronavirus en México hoy: suman 5,045 muertos y 47,144 casos confirmados

De acuerdo con las autoridades gubernamentales, al menos 269 municipios que están libres de contagio serán los primeros en reactivar sus actividades a partir del 18 de mayo

“Mi canción tenía unas letras bien retorcidas, un humor que no cualquiera entiende”: Johnny Escutia se disculpó con Yuya

El rapero, quien fue tendencia en Twitter, explicó que no sabía que la influencer escucharía estas canciones

El mensaje de McGregor a Tyson: “Prometo por mi vida que voy a vencer a Mayweather"

El irlandés agradeció los elogios que le hizo Iron Mike y reiteró su voluntad de volver a enfrentar a Money

La OMS dice que no hay prueba concluyente de que el coronavirus se contagie a través de objetos

Ya hay luz al final del túnel, aseguró Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller

La escritora también afirmó que, para el Valle de México, estos días son los más difíciles

El Centro Wiesenthal condenó el ataque incendiario en la tumba de Esther y Mordechai en Irán

Brasil superó las 15.000 muertes por coronavirus y ya es el cuarto país con más contagios del mundo

De acuerdo con las cifras oficiales, ya son 230.000 los casos confirmados por COVID-19
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

El misterio Cabré: romances breves, perfil bajo e infidelidades repetidas

El actor tuvo muchas parejas en el mundo de la farándula. Sin embargo, sus noviazgos siempre tienen una fecha de vencimiento temprana. Y un mal recuerdo suyo permanece en la memoria de sus ex

Los mensajes de Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King y otras estrellas para Gabriela Sabatini en el día de su cumpleaños número 50

Figuras del tenis y de otras disciplinas enviaron sus saludos a la gran deportista argentina

Maradona grabó un video solidario y se emocionó al recordar su infancia en Villa Fiorito

El entrenador de Gimnasia La Plata se sumó a la movida de Corazones Solidarios y no pudo evitar quebrarse al rememorar su niñez

La problemática vida de Michael Landon, el bueno de Charles Ingalls: una infancia dolorosa, un éxito que demoró demasiado, y una muerte que llegó muy pronto

La bondad que transmitía en “La familia Ingalls” y “Camino al Cielo” hablaba mucho más de él como persona que de sus cualidades como actor. Que las tenía, claro. Se trató de un hombre que se sobrepuso a muchas dificultades. Y al que le faltó tiempo...

“Normal People”, la serie que se convirtió en un fenómeno mundial en plena cuarentena

Basada en la novela de Sally Rooney, la escritora millennial más reconocida de su generación, esta serie nos muestra el despertar sexual y la historia de amor entre dos adolescentes sin lugares comunes ni pudores

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Un bebé murió y 10 niños se intoxicaron con vacunas en Venezuela: reportan que del operativo participaron médicos cubanos

Esclavitud, amenazas y persecución: así funciona la maquinaria represiva de Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua en tiempos de coronavirus

Estados Unidos aseguró que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro y Cuba forman “una relación parasitaria que los hace indistinguibles"

La Unión Europea realizará el 26 de mayo una conferencia de donantes para colaborar con refugiados venezolanos

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció la detención de otros 39 militares “desertores” en la frontera con Colombia: en total ascienden a 91 los arrestados

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Trump señaló que México “debe tomar el control del gran problema” del tráfico de drogas hacia EEUU

Alarma en Nueva York: el coronavirus dejó a los bancos de sangre de la ciudad con solo 48 horas de reservas

50 años de amor frente al coronavirus: la mujer que consiguió una autorización especial para internarse con su marido

Maquilas sin cuarentena: tensión en la frontera

Médicos sin fronteras donó celulares a gente en situación de calle en Nueva York

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

La misteriosa desaparición de documentos referentes a García Luna en la embajada de México en EEUU

Piratas y Tiburón, los nuevos equipos que revivirán el fútbol profesional en Veracruz

Estos son los 324 Municipios de la Esperanza que reiniciarían actividades el 18 de mayo

López Obrador presentó cinco puntos para la “nueva política económica en los tiempos del coronavirus”

Coronavirus en México hoy: suman 5,045 muertos y 47,144 casos confirmados

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Colombia y Brasil acordaron protocolos para combatir la pandemia en el Amazonas

El gobierno colombiano ordenó el confinamiento total en el Amazonas luego de que se dispararan los contagios y muertes por Covid-19

Diseñaron una polémica cama-ataúd ante la escasez de insumos en hospitales por el coronavirus

Descubrieron una fiesta sexual en Cali y se dispararon las alarmas por posibles contagios de coronavirus

Una fiesta sexual y un tripulante muerto: el barco que trajo de nuevo el coronavirus a la isla de San Andrés

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Domingo 17 de mayo: 5 actividades online para disfrutar en casa

Hambre de abrazos y besos digitales: cómo se virtualizaron las relaciones tras la pandemia

A un año del asesinato del diputado Héctor Olivares: cómo se encuentra la causa y el recuerdo de sus compañeros

López Obrador presentó cinco puntos para la “nueva política económica en los tiempos del coronavirus”

Violaron la cuarentena para carnear cerdos en la ruta 2, donde había volcado un camión jaula

logo-infobae-america

Por qué se celebra hoy el Día Mundial de Internet

Hambre de abrazos y besos digitales: cómo se virtualizaron las relaciones tras la pandemia

La misteriosa desaparición de documentos referentes a García Luna en la embajada de México en EEUU

EEUU registró 1.237 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en 24 horas y se acerca a las 90.000 víctimas fatales

Estos son los 324 Municipios de la Esperanza que reiniciarían actividades el 18 de mayo

logo-teleshow

El crudo recuerdo de Andrea Rincón sobre su adicción a las drogas: “Es como estar en el infierno”

Mariano de la Canal reveló cuánto cobra Wanda Nara por hacer una transmisión en vivo

El dolor de Alejandro Lerner por la muerte de Sergio Denis: “Se lo llevó la desidia y la ignorancia"

“Mi canción tenía unas letras bien retorcidas, un humor que no cualquiera entiende”: Johnny Escutia se disculpó con Yuya

“No te rindas”: el mensaje alentador de Eleonora Wexler, Facundo Arana, Mónica Ayos y otros 18 artistas

logo-deportes

Piratas y Tiburón, los nuevos equipos que revivirán el fútbol profesional en Veracruz

El mensaje de McGregor a Tyson: “Prometo por mi vida que voy a vencer a Mayweather"

Por qué a diferencia del fútbol, la Liga Mexicana de Béisbol no podría reanudarse sin afición en los estadios

Una figura de la selección peruana es el primer infectado de coronavirus en la liga de Rusia

Un ex compañero de Batistuta en la selección argentina reveló cuál era el defensor al que el goleador prefería no enfrentar