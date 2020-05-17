ADVISORY USA-FIRE/L.A

Firefighters at scene of major L.A. fire

Start: 17 May 2020 02:49 GMT

End: 17 May 2020 03:13 GMT

LOS ANGELES - Emergency services at the scene of a major fire in downtown Los Angeles. The L.A. fire department said on Twitter over 230 firefighters were responding to the blaze which had engulfed multiple buildings. Approximately 10 firefighters were injured following an explosion, the LAFD said.

