ADVISORY USA-FIRE/L.A

Firefighters at scene of major L.A. fire
Start: 17 May 2020 02:49 GMT
End: 17 May 2020 03:13 GMT
LOS ANGELES - Emergency services at the scene of a major fire in downtown Los Angeles. The L.A. fire department said on Twitter over 230 firefighters were responding to the blaze which had engulfed multiple buildings. Approximately 10 firefighters were injured following an explosion, the LAFD said.
