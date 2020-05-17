Domingo 17 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

Por REUTERSMAY 17
17 de Mayo de 2020

SpaceX launches its eighth batch of Starlink satellites

Start: 17 May 2020 07:50 GMT

End: 17 May 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - SpaceX launches its eighth batch of Starlink satellites to space, bringing its total satellite count in space to around 479. Any anomalies or technical issues with this Starlink mission would spell trouble for SpaceX's following mission carrying humans on the 27th.

SCHEDULE:

0753GMT - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Industria cervecera mexicana ya tiene fecha para regresar a la producción de las bebidas alcohólicas

Sin embargo, Cerveceros Mexicanos aseguró que su reactivación será bajo estrictas medidas sanitarias para sus colaboradores

América Latina y el Caribe superaron los 500.000 casos de coronavirus

Los países de la región con mayor número de contagios son Brasil, Perú y México

Asesinaron a José Rodrigo Aréchiga “El Chino Ántrax”, ex sicario del Cártel de Sinaloa

La ejecución sucedió 10 días después de darse a conocer su fuga del arresto domiciliario en San Diego

Quién es Dmitri Peskov, el poderoso “guardaespaldas de la imagen” de Putin que tiene coronavirus

Travesía interminable por Sudamérica: los hinchas que viajaron a ver un partido de la Libertadores y aún no logran regresar a su país

A más de dos meses de haber salido de Colombia, parte del contingente de simpatizantes del Independiente Medellín que fue a ver a su equipo en Buenos Aires contra Boca Juniors aun sigue de travesía por Sudamérica tratando de de sobrevivir en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus. Algunos lograron regresar luego de fuertes penurias

Crímenes y pecados de la vida real: las estrellas de Hollywood con historias de sangre y prisión

Algunas celebridades fueron protagonistas de hechos trágicos o de malas decisiones que los llevaron a tener problemas con la ley, Otros, salieron a adelante a pesar de tener padres convictos

Los secretos del primer año de gobierno de Churchill: por qué se convirtieron en best seller en tiempos de coronavirus

En 1940 el “inglés indomable” llegó al poder y logró, cuando Europa había caído ante Hitler y los EEUU todavía no participaban en la guerra, una resistencia contra todo pronóstico. “The Splendid and the Vile”, del best seller Erik Larson, cuenta el trasfondo de esa historia

¿Verdugo, colaborador o víctima?: fuertes críticas ante un polémico museo sobre el Holocausto

El Centro Conmemorativo de Babi Yar, en las afueras de la capital de Ucrania, prepara una exhibición en la que los asistentes son sometidos a un test psicológico y un análisis de sus redes sociales para determinar qué acciones habrían tomado durante el genocidio más terrible en la historia de la humanidad. Fuertes críticas ante una iniciativa que “convierte a la muerte en un videojuego”

Innovation Experience: el programa de innovación y búsqueda de oportunidades de negocios en Israel

Pese al coronavirus, el evento, que hace más de cinco años se dedica a conectar CEOs, dueños, empresarios y emprendedores de América Latina con Israel, se llevará a cabo este domingo de forma virtual. En qué consiste y cómo inscribirse

Personal del IMSS sigue esperando cubrebocas N95 comprados a una empresa fantasma

Cellarium, es una empresa supuestamente dedicada de softwares con la que realizaron un contrato por 12 millones de pesos

El otro quiebre en la carrera de Michael Jordan: la influencia de los padres para convencerlo de aceptar una propuesta que construyó un imperio comercial

En su llegada a la NBA para la temporada 84-85, Jordan fue seducido por una empresa que él no tenía entre sus favoritas, pero que finalmente se convirtió en un aliado estratégico para la explosión de su fama dentro y fuera de la cancha

Seis anécdotas de Mike Tyson en prisión: maratones de sexo, pelea con un recluso y conversión al islam

El 26 de marzo de 1992, el ex campeón mundial de los pesados fue sentenciado a 10 años en prisión, cuatro de ellos en libertad condicional, por haber violado a la joven Desiree Washington. Tras poco más de tres años, fue liberado por su buena conducta
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

“Normal People”, la serie que se convirtió en un fenómeno mundial en plena cuarentena

Basada en la novela de Sally Rooney, la escritora millennial más reconocida de su generación, esta serie nos muestra el despertar sexual y la historia de amor entre dos adolescentes sin lugares comunes ni pudores

“Al principio no quería que nadie se enterara”: habla la agente de policía de 21 años que fue brutalmente violada por cuatro compañeros

El hecho ocurrió la madrugada del domingo pasado en un baño del polideportivo municipal Los Polvorines, de Malvinas Argentinas. Los efectivos están detenidos y fueron desafectados

La condena a la “hermana de la cárcel” de Nahir Galarza: le dieron 16 años por matar a su hijastra

El hombre recibió la pena de prisión perpetua, mientras que a la mujer le dieron 16 años de cárcel

La sorprendente vida de Billy Reynal, el hombre que revolucionó la aviación comercial en la Argentina

Fundó Austral y fue un precursor de la aeronavegación en el país. A pocos días del anuncio oficial de la fusión de Aerolíneas Argentinas con la empresa que creó, su familia recuerda a un apasionado por los aviones, que se casó 5 veces, tuvo 8 hijos y recorrió el planeta pero siempre eligió a la Patagonia como su lugar en el mundo

Jorge Rial tuvo que quedarse a cargo de su nieto: “Fue un caso de fuerza mayor”

El periodista recibió la grata visita de Francesco Benicio y contó qué fue lo que le pasó a la madre del pequeño, More Rial

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Un bebé murió y 10 niños se intoxicaron con vacunas en Venezuela: reportan que del operativo participaron médicos cubanos

Esclavitud, amenazas y persecución: así funciona la maquinaria represiva de Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua en tiempos de coronavirus

Estados Unidos aseguró que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro y Cuba forman “una relación parasitaria que los hace indistinguibles"

La Unión Europea realizará el 26 de mayo una conferencia de donantes para colaborar con refugiados venezolanos

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció la detención de otros 39 militares “desertores” en la frontera con Colombia: en total ascienden a 91 los arrestados

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Trump señaló que México “debe tomar el control del gran problema” del tráfico de drogas hacia EEUU

Alarma en Nueva York: el coronavirus dejó a los bancos de sangre de la ciudad con solo 48 horas de reservas

50 años de amor frente al coronavirus: la mujer que consiguió una autorización especial para internarse con su marido

Maquilas sin cuarentena: tensión en la frontera

Médicos sin fronteras donó celulares a gente en situación de calle en Nueva York

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Industria cervecera mexicana ya tiene fecha para regresar a la producción de las bebidas alcohólicas

Asesinaron a José Rodrigo Aréchiga “El Chino Ántrax”, ex sicario del Cártel de Sinaloa

Personal del IMSS sigue esperando cubrebocas N95 comprados a una empresa fantasma

Exigen esclarecer el asesinato de Jorge Armenta, director del periódico El Tiempo

Santiago Giménez, el joven delantero de la Liga MX que la selección de Argentina quiere convocar

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Travesía interminable por Sudamérica: los hinchas que viajaron a ver un partido de la Libertadores y aún no logran regresar a su país

Colombia y Brasil acordaron protocolos para combatir la pandemia en el Amazonas

El gobierno colombiano ordenó el confinamiento total en el Amazonas luego de que se dispararan los contagios y muertes por Covid-19

Diseñaron una polémica cama-ataúd ante la escasez de insumos en hospitales por el coronavirus

Descubrieron una fiesta sexual en Cali y se dispararon las alarmas por posibles contagios de coronavirus

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Nos sentimos un arma biológica”: cómo es estar en la primera línea de lucha contra el coronavirus en Argentina

El juicio por el femicidio de Anahí Benítez a través de los ojos de su mamá: “Sé que hay más culpables de la muerte de mi hija”

Un delivery con protocolos de seguridad y platos de primera: la reinvención de Selvática, el mejor restaurante de Pilar

El Gobierno seguirá negociando la deuda después del viernes para evitar un default total

La foto que cambió el rumbo de la campaña electoral: cuando Alberto Fernández sonreía en un costado y todavía no soñaba con ser presidente

logo-infobae-america

Industria cervecera mexicana ya tiene fecha para regresar a la producción de las bebidas alcohólicas

América Latina y el Caribe superaron los 500.000 casos de coronavirus

Asesinaron a José Rodrigo Aréchiga “El Chino Ántrax”, ex sicario del Cártel de Sinaloa

Quién es Dmitri Peskov, el poderoso “guardaespaldas de la imagen” de Putin que tiene coronavirus

Travesía interminable por Sudamérica: los hinchas que viajaron a ver un partido de la Libertadores y aún no logran regresar a su país

logo-teleshow

Crímenes y pecados de la vida real: las estrellas de Hollywood con historias de sangre y prisión

Luis Rubio: “Las redes sociales generan que mucha gente trabaje gratis”

Adele aconsejó a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry en su nueva vida californiana

Roberto García Moritán contó los detalles de su historia de amor con Pampita: “Sin conocerla, vi que era la indicada y fui para adelante”

El crudo recuerdo de Andrea Rincón sobre su adicción a las drogas: “Es como estar en el infierno”

logo-deportes

El otro quiebre en la carrera de Michael Jordan: la influencia de los padres para convencerlo de aceptar una propuesta que construyó un imperio comercial

Seis anécdotas de Mike Tyson en prisión: maratones de sexo, pelea con un recluso y conversión al islam

Le dijo no al Manchester United y dejó el fútbol para seguir su fe, tuvo cáncer, malaria y fue figura en un Mundial: las mil vidas de Carlos Roa

Santiago Giménez, el joven delantero de la Liga MX que la selección de Argentina quiere convocar

Piratas y Tiburón, los nuevos equipos que revivirán el fútbol profesional en Veracruz