ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

SpaceX launches its eighth batch of Starlink satellites

Start: 17 May 2020 07:50 GMT

End: 17 May 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - SpaceX launches its eighth batch of Starlink satellites to space, bringing its total satellite count in space to around 479. Any anomalies or technical issues with this Starlink mission would spell trouble for SpaceX's following mission carrying humans on the 27th.

SCHEDULE:

0753GMT - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

