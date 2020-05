ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Space Force launches the test spaceplane X-37B into orbit

Start: 17 May 2020 12:53 GMT

End: 17 May 2020 13:53 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, USA - Space Force will launch the Boeing-built test spaceplane X-37B into orbit after being postponed from Saturday (May 16). The military craft will have a new service module on the aft end to host "more experiments than any prior missions."

