ADVISORY --FLASH--7115-CANADA-CRASH/UGC

Canadian Air Force aerobatic demonstration team crash lands

Start: 17 May 2020 22:05 GMT

End: 17 May 2020 23:05 GMT

KAMLOOPS, CANADA - Video shows the moment one of the Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds aerobatic demonstration team crash lands.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES/ MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY Shannon Forrest

DIGITAL: NO RESALES/ MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY Shannon Forrest

Source: SHANNON FORREST

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com