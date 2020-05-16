Sábado 16 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-IOC -- APPROX END TIME --

Por REUTERSMAY 16
16 de Mayo de 2020

WHO and IOC chiefs give news conference

Start: 16 May 2020 09:03 GMT

End: 16 May 2020 09:44 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach brief media during a virtual news briefing.

WHO and IOC will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on advancing global health, including in the promotion of physical activity and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Virtual briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Italia reabrirá sus fronteras a los turistas de la Unión Europea el próximo 3 de junio

A partir de esa fecha los italianos podrán viajar libremente por todo el país, sin ninguna restricción, salvo que haya un rebrote de la epidemia

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China, los principales focos de contagio están en Europa, Estados Unidos y Brasil

“Con eso no hay que meterse”: el consejo que le dio Fox a Calderón sobre combate al narcotráfico

Se trata de una de las historias que el ex mandatario hará públicas en su libro “Decisiones difíciles”

Orgías, narcotráfico y un misterioso asesinato: Netflix estrenó “White lines”, la nueva serie del creador de “La casa de papel” ambientada en Ibiza

Por qué Hezbollah teme por su designación como grupo terrorista en Alemania

Beatriz Argimón, vicepresidenta de Uruguay: “Lacalle Pou nunca tomaría una medida contra el coronavirus que no tuviera en cuenta la libertad del individuo”

Rocío Nahle, titular de la Sener, oficializó el freno a inversiones de energías renovables en México

A través del DOF publicaron el Acuerdo por el que se emite la Política de Confiabilidad, Seguridad, Continuidad y Calidad en el SEN

León Manuel Bartlett cotizó monitores para el combate al COVID-19 con precios hasta 1,500% más caros

Robotics S.A. de C.V. se ubicó en tercer lugar de las cotizaciones más elevadas con un precio de 463,050 pesos

Coronavirus en El Salvador: el gobierno de Bukele ordenó el cierre de una fábrica de mascarillas

De la crisis, una startup: salud, ciberseguridad y software, las industrias que crecerán durante la pandemia

Desde Israel, uno de los polos de startups de tecnología más importantes del mundo, detectan que son las áreas que no se detendrán. Mañana se realizará una cumbre de innovación que busca conectar al ecosistema emprendedor de ese país con América Latina

50 años de amor frente al coronavirus: la mujer que consiguió una autorización especial para internarse con su marido

En Miami, una mujer logró que la dejen compartir la habitación de un hospital en la que su esposo se mantiene en aislamiento por el COVID-19

Maquilas sin cuarentena: tensión en la frontera

Son unas 6.000 fábricas que no pagan impuestos ubicadas del lado mexicano. Emplean a 1,3 millones de personas. Los sindicatos dicen que no tienen las medidas de seguridad sanitaria necesaria.
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

El “intruso” que no puede volver a la tevé por ser grupo de riesgo

Debido a que tiene una enfermedad desde los siete años, deberá permanecer en aislamiento hasta que todo termine

Cómo se puede averiguar si un médico está habilitado para ejercer la profesión

Una página del Ministerio de Salud de la Nación contiene un registro de los profesionales matriculados a nivel nacional

Coronavirus en la Argentina: Fabiola Yáñez conversó con un enfermero y le agradeció a todo el personal de salud por su trabajo

La primera dama publicó en las redes sociales una charla con Andrés, quien trabaja hace 20 años en el hospital de Niños Sor María Ludovica de La Plata

Denuncian que la AFIP protegió a evasores con cuentas offshore durante la gestión Cambiemos

El fiscal federal Federico Delgado presentó una denuncia penal para que se investigue la cadena de mandos de la autoridad fiscal en la causa por 950 cuentas no declaradas por más de USD 1 millón cada una

El insólito relato de Oscar Ruggeri tras ser atacado por avispas: “Salté de la escalera y me tiré a la pileta”

El Cabezón contó el inesperado problema que tuvo con los insectos mientras limpiaba una canaleta en su casa

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Esclavitud, amenazas y persecución: así funciona la maquinaria represiva de Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua en tiempos de coronavirus

Estados Unidos aseguró que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro y Cuba forman “una relación parasitaria que los hace indistinguibles"

La Unión Europea realizará el 26 de mayo una conferencia de donantes para colaborar con refugiados venezolanos

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció la detención de otros 39 militares “desertores” en la frontera con Colombia: en total ascienden a 91 los arrestados

Disidencias en el régimen de Maduro: Vladimir Padrino López dijo que no se puede calificar a la Operación Gedeón como “una invasión”

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Estados Unidos registró 1.680 muertes por coronavirus y el total roza las 87.500

La Cámara de Representantes de EEUU permitirá la votación electrónica por primera vez en su historia

Solamente el 10% de la población de Boston ha estado expuesta al coronavirus, aseguró el alcalde Walsh

Restaurantes, bibliotecas y museos: como es la fase uno de la reapertura en las distintas áreas de Florida

Un estudio sostiene que las zonas que no aplican el distanciamiento social registran hasta 35 veces más casos de coronavirus

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

“Con eso no hay que meterse”: el consejo que le dio Fox a Calderón sobre combate al narcotráfico

Rocío Nahle, titular de la Sener, oficializó el freno a inversiones de energías renovables en México

León Manuel Bartlett cotizó monitores para el combate al COVID-19 con precios hasta 1,500% más caros

Las razones por las que 16,450 resultados positivos de COVID-19 en laboratorios privados no se suman a las estadísticas oficiales

Murió en fuego cruzado ex alcalde de Magdalena de Kino

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Colombia y Brasil acordaron protocolos para combatir la pandemia en el Amazonas

El gobierno colombiano ordenó el confinamiento total en el Amazonas luego de que se dispararan los contagios y muertes por Covid-19

Diseñaron una polémica cama-ataúd ante la escasez de insumos en hospitales por el coronavirus

Descubrieron una fiesta sexual en Cali y se dispararon las alarmas por posibles contagios de coronavirus

Una fiesta sexual y un tripulante muerto: el barco que trajo de nuevo el coronavirus a la isla de San Andrés

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Comando unificado contra el coronavirus: cómo operan las fuerzas que día y noche intentan ganarle a la pandemia

La ciudad de Buenos Aires actualiza su plan de lucha contra el cambio climático con apuestas a la movilidad y a las energías renovables

La doble vida de Edilberto, el femicida paraguayo que vino al país, robó una identidad y consiguió trabajo en blanco

Una vida dedicada al engaño: la historia del médico trucho que le recetó un analgésico a una paciente menor de edad con dengue

La disputa entre un grupo de intendentes y Axel Kicillof por la cuarentena: piden una mayor apertura para reactivar la economía en los municipios

logo-infobae-america

Italia reabrirá sus fronteras a los turistas de la Unión Europea el próximo 3 de junio

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

“Con eso no hay que meterse”: el consejo que le dio Fox a Calderón sobre combate al narcotráfico

La Armada de los EEUU reveló informes que describen encuentros con objetos voladores inexplicables

Por qué Hezbollah teme por su designación como grupo terrorista en Alemania

logo-teleshow

Orgías, narcotráfico y un misterioso asesinato: Netflix estrenó “White lines”, la nueva serie del creador de “La casa de papel” ambientada en Ibiza

La solitaria vida de Val Kilmer, 20 años sin novia, y por qué no quiso volver a interpretar a Batman

Moria Casán y el coronavirus: “Dos o tres gotas de saliva paran al mundo, la economía, los teatros, los cines, el trabajo, ¡es de locos!”

“Safaera” regresó a Spotify tras poco más de 24 horas de ausencia

La alegría de Fede Bal al terminar la primera etapa de su tratamiento contra el cáncer: “Ya pasó lo más difícil”

logo-deportes

Jörg Wolfrum, editor de la centenaria revista alemana ‘Kicker’: “Hay mucha gente en el país que no está de acuerdo con que el fútbol regrese”

Argentinos Juniors, el club que enloquece a Alberto Fernández: anarquistas, cracks y la oscura presencia de un represor

Con el clásico entre Borussia Dortmund y Schalke 04, la Bundesliga hace su regreso: hora, TV, agenda completa de la fecha y todo lo que hay que saber

Cómo el jugar a puerta cerrada puede afectar a los futbolistas

Jordan en la revista Playboy: su definición sobre la higiene de Rodman y su particular desafío con semillas de girasol cuando jugó al béisbol