Sábado 16 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GRADUATION-OBAMA

Por REUTERSMAY 16
16 de Mayo de 2020

Obama addresses America's high school graduates

Start: 17 May 2020 00:00 GMT

End: 17 May 2020 01:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - Former United States President Barack Obama delivers a commencement address to millions of high school seniors who will miss graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation, the "Graduate Together, Class of 2020 High School Commencement" also features LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt, and others.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PRE-TAPED EVENT AVAILABLE FOR ONE-TIME LIVE USE FROM 0000-0100GMT MAY 17, 2020 (2000-2100EDT/1700-1800PDT MAY 16, 2020). EVENT MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY AND CANNOT BE ALTERED. NO EDITS. NO USE AFTER 0300GMT MAY 18, 2020 (2300EDT/2000PDT MAY 17, 2020) AND MUST BE REMOVED FROM ALL PLATFORMS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

//

DIGITAL: PRE-TAPED EVENT AVAILABLE FOR ONE-TIME LIVE USE FROM 0000-0100GMT MAY 17, 2020 (2000-2100EDT/1700-1800PDT MAY 16, 2020). EVENT MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY AND CANNOT BE ALTERED. NO EDITS. NO USE AFTER 0300GMT MAY 18, 2020 (2300EDT/2000PDT MAY 17, 2020) AND MUST BE REMOVED FROM ALL PLATFORMS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES.

Source: EIF AND XQ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La Cámara de Representantes de EEUU permitirá la votación electrónica por primera vez en su historia

En uno de los cambios más trascendentales de sus 231 años de existencia, la Cámara Baja sesionará de forma remota para evitar la congregación de congresistas

Qué dijo Silvia Pinal sobre la pelea entre Frida Sofía y Alejandra Guzmán

La “diva de México” reapareció luego de sufrir una fractura de cadera, ante lo cual dijo sentirse “como nueva”

Empresa que construyó nueva sede del Senado con sobrecostos consiguió licitación del tramo 3 del Tren Maya

El Fonatur anunció que el consorcio ganador fue Construcciones Urales, en convenio de asociación con GAMI Ingeniería e Instalaciones y AZVI; las obras comenzarán el 25 de mayo

Solamente el 10% de la población de Boston ha estado expuesta al coronavirus, aseguró el alcalde Walsh

A pesar de esta noticia, el mandatario estatatl explicó que aún no se reiniciarán actividades en la ciudad

Coronavirus en México hoy: suman 4,767 muertos y 45,032 casos confirmados

El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador dijo que esta semana se espera que se vivan “los días más difíciles” en relación con la pandemia causada por el COVID-19

Jordan en la revista Playboy: su definición sobre la higiene de Rodman y su particular desafío con semillas de girasol cuando jugó al béisbol

En la edición de marzo de 1997, a pocos meses de conseguir su quinto título en la NBA con los Chicago Bulls, el histórico número 23 le brindó una entrevista a la tradicional publicación

Estados Unidos aseguró que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro y Cuba forman “una relación parasitaria que los hace indistinguibles"

Carrie Filipetti, funcionaria del Departamento de Estado, señaló también que La Habana "siempre ha tratado de subyugar a sus socios y convertirlos en propagandistas para su revolución”

Restaurantes, bibliotecas y museos: como es la fase uno de la reapertura en las distintas áreas de Florida

El morenista Miguel Barbosa se deslinda de nuevo brote de contagios en Puebla por reactivación económica

El reinicio de actividades, la movilización de millones de personas en Puebla a partir del 1 de junio y, con ello, la posibilidad de nuevos brotes de Covid-19, serán cosas que no se le podrán cargar a su responsabilidad, advirtió

AMLOmetro: aprobación de López Obrador cayó 23 puntos en un mes

Una de las causas principales de su descenso en la calificación fue el manejo de la pandemia del coronavirus

Así será la nueva normalidad al ir al gimnasio

La Asociación Mexicana de Gimnasios y Clubes (AMEGYC) desarrolló un protocolo de operación con medidas sanitarias para una reapertura segura

Murió Discovery, figura emblemática de la Lucha Libre

Fue uno de los miembros fundadores de los Cadetes del Espacio y es considerado uno de los maestros de lucha libre en California
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

Coronavirus en Argentina: las causas por las que la Ciudad de Buenos Aires superó en contagios a la provincia de Buenos Aires

Si bien el distrito bonaerense acumula mayor porcentaje de muertos con relación a los contagios, la Ciudad tiene el doble de tasa de positividad

Jornada financiera: los bonos en dólares repuntaron hasta 11% por las expectativas de canje, el riesgo país cayó 200 puntos y el blue quedó en $138

El indicador de JP Morgan cerró debajo de 2.900 puntos por primera vez desde el 10 de marzo. En una semana vence el plazo para acordar la reestructuración de la deuda. El dólar blue cerró en $138 y mantuvo la brecha en 103% respecto del oficial

“Te llamo para despedirme”: la canción que lanzó a la fama a Sergio Denis, la misma que cantaba cuando ocurrió el accidente

Cuando grabó “Te llamo para despedirme”, era un muchacho de 20 años recién llegado a Buenos Aires. Y todavía no usaba su nombre artístico

Una bebé recién nacida fue vendida por sus padres a una mujer de Córdoba y pagaron por ella con dólares falsos

La criatura tiene apenas 12 días y fue rescatada por la policía. Tanto los padres como la compradora están detenidos: la pareja había inventado que su hija fue raptada para cubrirse

Detuvieron a Rubén Mühlberger, el médico de los famosos, y clausuraron su clínica por irregularidades

A raíz de una inspección realizada por personal del Ministerio de Salud de la Nación, se detectaron medicamentos vencidos y residuos patológicos que no respetaban el protocolo de tratamiento de los mismos

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Estados Unidos aseguró que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro y Cuba forman “una relación parasitaria que los hace indistinguibles"

La Unión Europea realizará el 26 de mayo una conferencia de donantes para colaborar con refugiados venezolanos

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció la detención de otros 39 militares “desertores” en la frontera con Colombia: en total ascienden a 91 los arrestados

Disidencias en el régimen de Maduro: Vladimir Padrino López dijo que no se puede calificar a la Operación Gedeón como “una invasión”

La sangre de res volvió a protagonizar el menú de algunos venezolanos en la cuarentena extendida

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Un estudio sostiene que las zonas que no aplican el distanciamiento social registran hasta 35 veces más casos de coronavirus

Un estudio encontró que 27 millones de personas se quedaron sin seguro médico durante la crisis sanitaria

Una farmacéutica desarrolló un nuevo anticuerpo que bloqueó al coronavirus en una prueba de laboratorio

Murió Ronald Shurer II, un héroe de la Guerra de Afganistán que salvó la vida de cinco soldados heridos durante una emboscada: cómo fue el operativo

Donald Trump aseguró que la vacuna del coronavirus podría estar lista a fin de año “o quizás antes”

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Qué dijo Silvia Pinal sobre la pelea entre Frida Sofía y Alejandra Guzmán

Empresa que construyó nueva sede del Senado con sobrecostos consiguió licitación del tramo 3 del Tren Maya

Coronavirus en México hoy: suman 4,767 muertos y 45,032 casos confirmados

El morenista Miguel Barbosa se deslinda de nuevo brote de contagios en Puebla por reactivación económica

AMLOmetro: aprobación de López Obrador cayó 23 puntos en un mes

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

El gobierno colombiano ordenó el confinamiento total en el Amazonas luego de que se dispararan los contagios y muertes por Covid-19

Diseñaron una polémica cama-ataúd ante la escasez de insumos en hospitales por el coronavirus

Descubrieron una fiesta sexual en Cali y se dispararon las alarmas por posibles contagios de coronavirus

Una fiesta sexual y un tripulante muerto: el barco que trajo de nuevo el coronavirus a la isla de San Andrés

Colombia pidió a EEUU la extradición de ex jefe paramilitar Salvatore Mancuso

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Ordenaron que vuelva a la cárcel el ex militar que violó a su nieta y recibió la prisión domiciliaria con la excusa del coronavirus

Florencia Cahn, infectóloga y asesora de Alberto Fernández: “El pico de contagios todavía no llegó”

Críticas del campo al Banco Central por limitar el financiamiento a los productores que retengan soja o trigo

Un camión con cerdos volcó en la ruta 2: vecinos de la zona se robaron los animales y hasta los faenaron en el lugar

Deuda: Argentina recibió tres contraofertas de sus acreedores

logo-infobae-america

La Cámara de Representantes de EEUU permitirá la votación electrónica por primera vez en su historia

Qué dijo Silvia Pinal la pelea entre Frida Sofía y Alejandra Guzmán

Empresa que construyó nueva sede del Senado con sobrecostos consiguió licitación del tramo 3 del Tren Maya

Solamente el 10% de la población de Boston ha estado expuesta al coronavirus, aseguró el alcalde Walsh

Coronavirus en México hoy: suman 4,767 muertos y 45,032 casos confirmados

logo-teleshow

Qué dijo Silvia Pinal sobre la pelea entre Frida Sofía y Alejandra Guzmán

Internaron a Lili, una de las hermanas de Diego Maradona

El viernes de los famosos en México: piden a “Johnny” Escutia fuera de Spotify y el escándalo de Karla Panini continúa

Mariano Cúneo Libarona, abogado del doctor Rubén Mühlberger: “No se puede comparar este caso con el de Giselle Rímolo”

El mensaje de Alberto Fernández tras la muerte de Sergio Denis: “Quedará siempre en nuestra memoria colectiva”

logo-deportes

Jordan en la revista Playboy: su definición sobre la higiene de Rodman y su particular desafío con semillas de girasol cuando jugó al béisbol

Murió Discovery, figura emblemática de la Lucha Libre

José Juan Macías, el delantero mexicano que está listo para jugar en las mejores ligas de Europa

¿Claudio Pizarro en cuarentena?: el Werder Bremen aisló a uno de sus futbolistas por un caso positivo de coronavirus en su familia

Una leyenda del fútbol inglés que entró en decadencia por sus adicciones develó la charla íntima que tuvo con Maradona