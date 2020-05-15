ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-MINISTER

Brazil's health minister Nelson Teich hands in his resignation

Start: 15 May 2020 18:30 GMT

End: 15 May 2020 19:30 GMT

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - Brazil's health minister Nelson Teich hands in his resignation on Friday after less than a month on the job, adding to turmoil in the government's handling of the novel coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com