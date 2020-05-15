Viernes 15 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-NEW-SOUTH-WALES -- APPROX TIMINGS --

Por REUTERSMAY 15
15 de Mayo de 2020

Outdoor gatherings resume in Australia as restrictions ease

Start: 15 May 2020 02:00 GMT

End: 15 May 2020 03:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO POOR WEATHER.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - A view of Sydney as Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, allows restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus slowing. New South Wales will allow cafes and restaurants to seat 10 patrons at a time, permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, and visits of up to five people to a household.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

