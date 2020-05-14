ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/GOVERNMENT --POSSIBLE ONLY

New Israeli government sworn in after 3 elections in a year
Start: 14 May 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 14 May 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL SUNDAY 17 MAY.
JERUSALEM - After three inconclusive elections in less than a year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swears in a new unity government with his political rival Benny Gantz' Blue and White party.
SCHEDULE:
1500gmt – Knesset session opens with speeches by Netanyahu, Gantz and opposition leader Yair Lapid
Followed by – speeches by representatives of each Knesset faction
1900gmt approx – voting on Knesset speaker
Followed by – Voting on new government, new government being sworn in (with Netanyahu and Gantz both being sworn as prime minister)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: ISRAEL KNESSET CHANNEL (CH 99)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com