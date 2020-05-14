ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/GOVERNMENT --POSSIBLE ONLY

New Israeli government sworn in after 3 elections in a year

Start: 14 May 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 14 May 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL SUNDAY 17 MAY.

JERUSALEM - After three inconclusive elections in less than a year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swears in a new unity government with his political rival Benny Gantz' Blue and White party.

SCHEDULE:

1500gmt – Knesset session opens with speeches by Netanyahu, Gantz and opposition leader Yair Lapid

Followed by – speeches by representatives of each Knesset faction

1900gmt approx – voting on Knesset speaker

Followed by – Voting on new government, new government being sworn in (with Netanyahu and Gantz both being sworn as prime minister)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ISRAEL KNESSET CHANNEL (CH 99)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com