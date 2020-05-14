ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BRIGHT

Ousted health official testifies on whistleblower complaint
Start: 14 May 2020 14:00 GMT
End: 14 May 2020 15:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, will testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel about a whistleblower complaint he filed.
