ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BRIGHT

Ousted health official testifies on whistleblower complaint

Start: 14 May 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 14 May 2020 15:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, will testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel about a whistleblower complaint he filed.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOUSE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND COMMERCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com