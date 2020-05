ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-BEACHES

Greeks head to beach as lockdown eases

Start: 16 May 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 16 May 2020 10:00 GMT

ATHENS - Greeks head back to beaches opening to the public since the mid-March lockdown with a host of rules - social distancing and umbrella distancing being among them.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com