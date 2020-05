ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-BUDGET SCHOLZ -- APPROX END TIME

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks on tax estimates

Start: 14 May 2020 12:57 GMT

End: 14 May 2020 13:39 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference on tax estimates as federal and state governments are likely to get about 100 billion euros less in tax revenues this year than previously estimated due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis, according to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief budget lawmaker.

