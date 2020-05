ADVISORY ISRAEL-USA/POMPEO

Pompeo, Netanyahu make joint statements in Jerusalem

Start: 13 May 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 13 May 2020 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes but it will be available on Reuters Live.

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make joint statments in Jerusalem as they meet to discuss U.S. and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran.

