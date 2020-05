ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-INSTITUTE -- APPROX END TIME

Germany's RKI briefing after coronavirus infections increase

Start: 12 May 2020 07:51 GMT

End: 12 May 2020 09:00 GMT

BERLIN - Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control (RKI) holds a news conference as new coronavirus infections were accelerating exponentially over the weekend and days after RKI said it would end its regular briefings.

SCHEDULE:

0800 GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com