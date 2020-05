ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VETERAN-CEREMONY

Virtual ceremony held for Captain Tom Moore

LONDON – A virtual Freedom of the City of London ceremony is held for Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £32 million for Britain's health service during the coronavirus pandemic .

