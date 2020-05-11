Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-DISNEY

Por REUTERSMAY 11
11 de Mayo de 2020

Shanghai Disney reopens after a four-month shutdown

Start: 11 May 2020 00:15 GMT

End: 11 May 2020 03:30 GMT

SHANGHAI - Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on May 11 to a reduced number of visitors after a four-month shutdown because of the coronavirus epidemic, while other Disney theme parks remain closed worldwide. Disney will cap attendance at 30% of capacity, or about 24,000 people as it works with new guidelines including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings.

SPEAKER AT NEWS CONFERENCE FOLLOWING OPENING CEREMONY FROM 0134GMT:

Andrew Bolstein, Senior Vice President, Operations, Shanghai Disney Resort

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

