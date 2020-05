ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON--UPDATED

UK PM Johnson announces next phase in fight against COVID-19

Start: 10 May 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 10 May 2020 19:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE TAPE PLAYBACK, NOT LIVE --

LONDON - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the next phase of Britain's plan against coronavirus, including possible timetable of easing of restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com