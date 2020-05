ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER

Photos of coronavirus heros projected on Eiffel Tower

Start: 10 May 2020 18:53 GMT

End: 10 May 2020 19:15 GMT

PARIS - Photos of those who have kept France going during the coronavirus lockdown including carers, shop workers and teachers are projected on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on the eve of a gradual loosening of restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com